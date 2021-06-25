expand
Ad Spot

June 27, 2021

City of Oxford collects over $1 million in sales tax revenue

By Jake Thompson

Published 2:12 pm Friday, June 25, 2021

The City of Oxford received more evidence earlier this month that things are returning to pre-pandemic levels, economically speaking. 

April’s sales tax collection numbers reported by Mississippi’s Department of Revenue and Oxford saw a new record set with $1,089,614.37. The city’s stadium tax for food and beverage and the tourism tax for hotels and motels also increased for the month of April. 

Mississippi’s Department of Revenue reports tax numbers on a two-month delay. 

The sales tax was three percent higher than March’s revenue and 79 percent higher than April 2020, which was the first full month of the COVID-19 pandemic when most businesses were closed or had operations greatly scaled down due to restrictions. 

“I think it’s important to compare these numbers to the numbers from 2019, which was a much more normal year, and I’m proud to say all three taxes are up from that same month in 2019,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill. “So, Oxford’s open for business ,and I’m so happy and I’m thrilled for our businesses. Everything’s getting back on track.” 

In April 2019, Oxford collected $856,149.14 in sales tax, which was $233,465.23 less than what Oxford collected this year. 

The food and beverage tax collected $387,876 in April, which was a two percent increase from March and 79 percent from April 2020. The tourism tax collected $48,215 in April, up 34 percent from March and 347 percent from April 2020. 

More News

Letter to Postmaster General leads to renovation of accessibility parking at post office

City of Oxford collects over $1 million in sales tax revenue

Oxford names new baseball and softball head coaches

Ole Miss men’s basketball to host Kansas State in Big 12/SEC Challenge

News

Letter to Postmaster General leads to renovation of accessibility parking at post office

Business

City of Oxford collects over $1 million in sales tax revenue

Crime

June 21 Police Reports

News

Local country-blues musician back at Proud Larry’s

Events

Junteenth festival celebrates community, unity

Education

Oxford School District recognized by National Board’s Accomplished District Program

News

Saltillo hires new police chief, assistant chief

Crime

Oxford men charged for home burglary

Crime

Oxford man arrested on molestation charge

Education

State Board of Education seeks public input on in-person learning policies

Lafayette County

Kittens found shot in Lafayette County spurns call for joint animal shelter

Events

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour to welcome back audience with Grove show

Crime

Oxford man charged with Enticement of a Child

News

City of Oxford creates Affordable Housing Commission

Business

Rockhouse Live coming to Oxford Square

News

Local taxi, ride-share drivers express concern with proposed ordinance

Education

Foster continuing the family legacy as Lafayette’s new school superintendent

News

The story of Juneteenth: The new federal holiday

Education

Oxford School District announces reorganization of administration

News

Brittany Woods residents seeking another access road following flood event

Business

Planning Commission approves Waffle House site plan

News

Former state rep shot to death in Water Valley Boat Landing community

Education

Lafayette County School District names Jay Foster new superintendent

Crime

Oxford woman charged with child neglect