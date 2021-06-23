expand
Ad Spot

June 24, 2021

The Trickle Down impact of student loan debt

By Oxford Eagle Contributors

Published 12:23 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Today, Americans hold more than $1.7 trillion in student loan debt, and it’s having a tremendous impact on the way we live, work, and build our future. Here in Mississippi, students tend to graduate with about $30,000 worth of debt. In a state where the median individual income is just $24,500, that’s an outsized financial burden.

 

The consequences of this student loan debt go well beyond simple dollars and cents, however, often affecting workers’ take-home pay, future savings and retirement, and lifestyle.

 

According to a recent TD Bank survey, one-fifth of take-home pay is used to repay student loan debt, often surpassing car payments and even rent. Here’s where the trickle-down impacts begin.

 

With such a significant portion of one’s paycheck going to student debt repayment, many borrowers have less to spend, and more importantly, save. In fact, the vast majority of borrowers (61 percent) are putting away less than one-tenth of their income each month; many are saving nothing at all.

 

This lack of savings shows up in a multitude of ways. Nearly half (41 percent) of the TD Bank survey respondents reported delaying 401(k) contributions and about the same portion said they lack a rainy day fund, leaving many to max out credit cards for emergency expenses.

 

How this translates from finances to lifestyle is easy to see. The TD Bank survey found that 60 percent of student loan borrowers don’t take vacations. 36 percent delayed becoming a homeowner. 35 percent rarely dined out. 26 percent delayed having kids. 21 percent put off their wedding. The list could go on, but I think the bottom line has already become obvious: Major life milestones are getting postponed – or skipped altogether – because of student loan debt.

 

So, what do we do about it? Financial gurus advise borrowers to make the minimum monthly payment every month and, when appropriate, consider refinancing your loans.

 

Of course, for future graduates (and their families), the best thing to do is prepare. College Savings Mississippi, a division of your State Treasury, offers two Mississippi 529 plans that can help reduce – or eliminate – the need for student loans. Many families choose to lock in today’s tuition rates and prepay college altogether with MPACT, while others opt to contribute to a tax-advantaged savings account with MACS. There are huge advantages to both, so if you are a parent or grandparent it’s worth a look on our website to learn more.

 

Beginning on July 15, most Mississippi parents will begin receiving a monthly Child Tax Credit payment from the federal government. Consider investing those funds into your child’s education. To learn more, visit Treasury.MS.gov/CollegeSavings or call my office at (601) 359-3600.

 

Mississippi Treasurer David McRae is the 55th Treasurer for the State of Mississippi. In this role, he helps manage the state’s cash flow, oversees College Savings Mississippi, and has returned more than $27 million in unclaimed money to Mississippians. For more information, visit Treasury.MS.gov.

 

More News

June 21 Police Reports

Local country-blues musician back at Proud Larry’s

McCoy’s commitment to improving highways remembered

Junteenth festival celebrates community, unity

  • Sports

  • Friends2Follow

  • Crime

  • Business

  • Recent Posts

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Lifestyle

  • Education

Crime

June 21 Police Reports

News

Local country-blues musician back at Proud Larry’s

Events

Junteenth festival celebrates community, unity

Education

Oxford School District recognized by National Board’s Accomplished District Program

News

Saltillo hires new police chief, assistant chief

Crime

Oxford men charged for home burglary

Crime

Oxford man arrested on molestation charge

Education

State Board of Education seeks public input on in-person learning policies

Lafayette County

Kittens found shot in Lafayette County spurns call for joint animal shelter

Events

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour to welcome back audience with Grove show

Crime

Oxford man charged with Enticement of a Child

News

City of Oxford creates Affordable Housing Commission

Business

Rockhouse Live coming to Oxford Square

News

Local taxi, ride-share drivers express concern with proposed ordinance

Education

Foster continuing the family legacy as Lafayette’s new school superintendent

News

The story of Juneteenth: The new federal holiday

Education

Oxford School District announces reorganization of administration

News

Brittany Woods residents seeking another access road following flood event

Business

Planning Commission approves Waffle House site plan

News

Former state rep shot to death in Water Valley Boat Landing community

Education

Lafayette County School District names Jay Foster new superintendent

Crime

Oxford woman charged with child neglect

Lafayette County

MEMA releases preliminary damage report from flood event

Crime

Philadelphia man arrested for sexual battery