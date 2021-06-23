Oxford School District recognized by National Board’s Accomplished District Program

The Oxford School District is one of two Mississippi school districts that were honored by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards as a National Board Accomplished District.

The honor comes from school districts across the country being recognized for promoting student learning through accomplished teaching and encouraging teachers to be their best and effectively driving student learning. The program honors 79 school districts in which at least 20 percent of its teachers have achieved National Board certification.

Oxford School District is among the list of school districts with more than 20 percent of its teachers who are National Board certified, which is the second highest rate in the state.

“We are proud to be among the top districts nationwide being recognized as National Board Accomplished Districts,” said OSD superintendent Bradley Roberson. “We know that teachers drive student learning. One of the ways we work to assure students have access to the best teachers is to encourage teachers to become National Board certified. These teachers clearly teach to high standards and reflect on their practice to get better everyday.”

The 79 Accomplished Districts come from 10 states including Alabama, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Washington.

Pontotoc City School District is the other Mississippi school district to receive the National Board Accomplished District honor with more than 30 percent of its teachers having achieved National Board certification.

The National Board Accomplished District program was unveiled in 2019 and included 81 districts. The Oxford School District has been recognized by the program each year since its inception.

“High-quality teaching is the most important in-school factor impacting student learning,” said Peggy Brookins, a National Board certified teacher and the president and CEO of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. “The districts that meet the threshold to be included in the National Board Accomplished District program understand the value of quality teaching and support teachers to be their best. We encourage state and district leaders to support National Board certification because NBCTs have a measurable impact on student learning. Every Student deserves the best possible teacher.”

Districts will be recognized with an award for the district office and unique celebrations for the NBCTs in those districts.