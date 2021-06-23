Oxford men charged for home burglary

Two Oxford men are facing a burglary charge after entering an occupied residence.

On June 18, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Allen Bishop, 59, and Jake Sellers, 35, for Burglary of an Occupied Dwelling.

Bishop and Sellers allegedly entered a residence where a family of three were present, with the intention of doing harm to one of them, according to the sheriff’s department.

Both Bishop and Sellers were given a bond of $50,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.