expand
Ad Spot

June 23, 2021

Oxford man arrested on molestation charge

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:14 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

An Oxford man is facing a molestation felony charge following an incident with a minor.

On June 21, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jessie Jones, 46, for Molesting (Touching of a Child or Mentally Defective or Physically Helpless Person for Lustful Purposes). According to the sheriff’s department, Jones was allegedly involved in an incident where a 13-year old girl was molested.

Jones was charged and issued a bond of $10,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

More News

Ole Miss announces 100 percent capacity for upcoming basketball season

Saltillo hires new police chief, assistant chief

Oxford men charged for home burglary

Oxford man arrested on molestation charge

News

Saltillo hires new police chief, assistant chief

Crime

Oxford men charged for home burglary

Crime

Oxford man arrested on molestation charge

Education

State Board of Education seeks public input on in-person learning policies

Lafayette County

Kittens found shot in Lafayette County spurns call for joint animal shelter

Events

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour to welcome back audience with Grove show

Crime

Oxford man charged with Enticement of a Child

News

City of Oxford creates Affordable Housing Commission

Business

Rockhouse Live coming to Oxford Square

News

Local taxi, ride-share drivers express concern with proposed ordinance

Education

Foster continuing the family legacy as Lafayette’s new school superintendent

News

The story of Juneteenth: The new federal holiday

Education

Oxford School District announces reorganization of administration

News

Brittany Woods residents seeking another access road following flood event

Business

Planning Commission approves Waffle House site plan

News

Former state rep shot to death in Water Valley Boat Landing community

Education

Lafayette County School District names Jay Foster new superintendent

Crime

Oxford woman charged with child neglect

Lafayette County

MEMA releases preliminary damage report from flood event

Crime

Philadelphia man arrested for sexual battery

News

Community kicks off Juneteenth Festival with Linen on the Lawn

News

Out in the Grove: Oxford’s LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride

Lifestyle Features

JA invites kids to a Square Safari

Crime

Lafayette County man arrested and charged with murder