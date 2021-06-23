expand
June 23, 2021

June 21 Police Reports

By Staff Report

Published 12:33 pm Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The Oxford Police Department reported the following arrests and incidents on Monday, June 21:

  • Six tickets
  • Seven accidents

Arrests:

  • One warrant served
  • One public drunk
  • One careless driving, DUI 1st
  • One vehicle search, possession of drug paraphernalia, ran a red light
  • One ran a red light, DUI 1st

Reports:

  • Two ambulance assists
  • One civil matter
  • One code enforcement
  • One disturbing the peace
  • Four domestic disturbance
  • One larceny, taking items from an automobile
  • One malicious mischief
  • One open door
  • One other agency assist
  • One scam

 

June 21 Police Reports

Local country-blues musician back at Proud Larry’s

McCoy’s commitment to improving highways remembered

Junteenth festival celebrates community, unity

