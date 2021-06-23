June 21 Police Reports
The Oxford Police Department reported the following arrests and incidents on Monday, June 21:
- Six tickets
- Seven accidents
Arrests:
- One warrant served
- One public drunk
- One careless driving, DUI 1st
- One vehicle search, possession of drug paraphernalia, ran a red light
- One ran a red light, DUI 1st
Reports:
- Two ambulance assists
- One civil matter
- One code enforcement
- One disturbing the peace
- Four domestic disturbance
- One larceny, taking items from an automobile
- One malicious mischief
- One open door
- One other agency assist
- One scam