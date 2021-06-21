expand
June 21, 2021

City of Oxford creates Affordable Housing Commission

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:10 pm Monday, June 21, 2021

The City of Oxford took a big step in its mission to bring, and keep, affordable housing to its community.

During the Board of Aldermen meeting on June 15, the Board voted to form the Affordable Housing Commission out of the Affordable Housing Committee. The vote makes it the 16th governing board within the city.

Prior to becoming an official commission, the 13-member Affordable Housing Committee helped form ideas on ways to increase affordable housing and would then present them to the Board. The committee was formed in 2019, just months prior to last year’s COVID-19 pandemic.

The new commission will have nine members, who will be chosen by Mayor Robyn Tannehill and then approved by the Board. Members must be residents of Oxford or Lafayette County or employed in organizations related to affordable housing within the county. The majority of the nine-member commission shall work in an employed or volunteer capacity for organizations related to the field of housing, finance or abatement of poverty.

“These changes will better enable efforts to address our ongoing need to find ways to increase supply of affordable housing for our low-wage, full-time workers, or moderate income, skilled and emergency workers, our seniors on limited incomes and our low wage single parents with children,” said former city planner and current liaison between the commission and the Board, Judy Daniel.

An ordinance was required to create the new Affordable Housing Commission, which was voted on and approved by the Board. When a new ordinance is being presented to the Board for their potential approval there are usually a second reading with a public hearing and then a third and final reading.The Board took up the vote and approved the resolution on the first reading. Outgoing Alderman Janice Antonow made the motion to approve the forming of the new commission.

“I think we all know that affordable housing is going to have to be addressed in many forms and fashion,” Tannehill said. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all thing and not something you can just throw money at and fix it.”

In 2019, two new affordable housing developments, Belle Rivers and Eastover, were built. Belle Rivers reached 100 percent occupancy of its 48 homes within seven weeks while Eastover showed the same rate of occupancy as of February last year.

The Affordable Housing Commission will meet monthly, as do all governing boards and commission, but a date for the commission’s official first meeting has not been set.

