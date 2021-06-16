expand
Ad Spot

June 16, 2021

The road into the Brittany Woods community was flooded due to the heavy rainfall received in Oxford last week. Residents of the neighborhood sent a letter and signed peition to the Board of Aldermen, requesting another point of access to the neighborhood to escape if flooding occurs again. (Courtesty of Oxford Police Department)

Brittany Woods residents seeking another access road following flood event

By Jake Thompson

Published 2:57 pm Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The residents of Brittany Woods Estates are asking City of Oxford leaders for help after their neighborhood was flooded from last week’s heavy rainfall.

In a letter and a signed petition to Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill and the Board of Aldermen, residents asked for another point of access to their neighborhood after a number of them were “trapped” in their homes due to the only road out of their neighborhood being flooded.

The residents mentioned a lack of alternate access to F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway from their apartments.

“Our complex desperately needs a second northern point of ingress and egress to our apartments, connecting us directly to Buddy East Parkway,” the letter read. “This flood made us realize, if other disasters befell our community, the grim results would be catastrophic.”

During Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting, Ward IV Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson issued a statement to the Board regarding the flooding at Brittany Woods. Over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday of last week, over 10 inches of rain fell in Oxford and Lafayette County.

Due to the heavy rainfall, seven inches of floodwater was reported in some areas of Brittany Woods and other surrounding neighborhoods, according to Atkinson.

“Last week’s weather, particularly the severe flooding that we experienced across town on Wednesday, opened our eyes to some glaring holes in the progression of our city,” Atkinson said. “Many areas of us suffered the same fate of flooded streets, but these communities were uniquely affected because the only access point of entrance or exit was impassable or too dangerous to traverse. …These residents, many most on fixed incomes or working multiple jobs, can’t afford to buy boats, kayaks or two-ton trucks that would help them move from floodwaters safely. So they depend to determine and figure out workable solutions to the problems that this city can fix.”

There were 153 residents who signed the petition, which Atkinson voiced her support of when addressing the board. Atkinson ended by encouraging the Board to take steps in addressing the infrastructure issues in Brittany Woods and other areas around the city that were discovered due to the flood event.

More News

Brittany Woods residents seeking another access road following flood event

2021 EAGLE All-Area Baseball Team: Moving out of “comfort zone,” Oxford’s Crumpton named Player of the Year

Planning Commission approves Waffle House site plan

Former state rep shot to death in Water Valley Boat Landing community

News

Brittany Woods residents seeking another access road following flood event

Business

Planning Commission approves Waffle House site plan

News

Former state rep shot to death in Water Valley Boat Landing community

Education

Lafayette County School District names Jay Foster new superintendent

Crime

Oxford woman charged with child neglect

Lafayette County

MEMA releases preliminary damage report from flood event

Crime

Philadelphia man arrested for sexual battery

News

Community kicks off Juneteenth Festival with Linen on the Lawn

News

Out in the Grove: Oxford’s LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride

Lifestyle Features

JA invites kids to a Square Safari

Crime

Lafayette County man arrested and charged with murder

News

UM receives $1M to study evidence-based policing, reform

Crime

Jail Logs, week of June 3

Business

Swartzfager named CEO of Right Track group

Education

Lafayette County Literacy Council receives Dollar General grant

News

Did we really exercise during the pandemic?

Elections

Town of Taylor elects two new aldermen; Mayor Hardy re-elected

BREAKING NEWS

Crews battle to keep Lake Tara Dam levee from failing

News

Providing unity: Roberts uses pageant win to promote philanthropy

Business

Young professionals group build community, network

News

From book to big screen

Elections

Mayor Tannehill wins re-election bid; Hyneman wins Ward 3 Alderman seat

Elections

Live updates: 2021 Oxford Municipal Election Results

Elections

Voters turn out for Oxford’s municipal elections despite weather