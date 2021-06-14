MEMA releases preliminary damage report from flood event

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released their preliminary report on Monday, assessing the damage done from last weeks flood event in Lafayette County and other surrounding counties.

There were 121 homes damaged, 11 businesses and 136 public roads and buildings affected by the flood event, according to MEMA.

In Lafayette County, there were four homes, six businesses and 14 roads and utilities impacted. The Lake Tara Dam nearly had a levee breach due to the heavy rainfall accumulated in last week’s storms. Around 12 inches of rain was reported to have accumulated in Lafayette County.

Yalobusha County saw six homes and three roads impacted while Panola County had 23 roads impacted, according to MEMA.

For any farmers who suffered loss during the flood event can report the damage to MEMA through their county Farm Service Agency. Residents can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool.

These numbers are preliminary and could increase as assessments of damage is still ongoing.