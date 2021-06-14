expand
Ad Spot

June 16, 2021

Emergency personnel mark off an area on a levee they worry will fail at a lake at Tara Estates while firemen pump water from it from another spot, in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Bruce Newman)

MEMA releases preliminary damage report from flood event

By Staff Report

Published 1:41 pm Monday, June 14, 2021

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released their preliminary report on Monday, assessing the damage done from last weeks flood event in Lafayette County and other surrounding counties.

There were 121 homes damaged, 11 businesses and 136 public roads and buildings affected by the flood event, according to MEMA.

In Lafayette County, there were four homes, six businesses and 14 roads and utilities impacted. The Lake Tara Dam nearly had a levee breach due to the heavy rainfall accumulated in last week’s storms. Around 12 inches of rain was reported to have accumulated in Lafayette County.

Yalobusha County saw six homes and three roads impacted while Panola County had 23 roads impacted, according to MEMA.

For any farmers who suffered loss during the flood event can report the damage to MEMA through their county Farm Service Agency. Residents can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool.

These numbers are preliminary and could increase as assessments of damage is still ongoing.

More News

Brittany Woods residents seeking another access road following flood event

2021 EAGLE All-Area Baseball Team: Moving out of “comfort zone,” Oxford’s Crumpton named Player of the Year

Planning Commission approves Waffle House site plan

Former state rep shot to death in Water Valley Boat Landing community

News

Brittany Woods residents seeking another access road following flood event

Business

Planning Commission approves Waffle House site plan

News

Former state rep shot to death in Water Valley Boat Landing community

Education

Lafayette County School District names Jay Foster new superintendent

Crime

Oxford woman charged with child neglect

Lafayette County

MEMA releases preliminary damage report from flood event

Crime

Philadelphia man arrested for sexual battery

News

Community kicks off Juneteenth Festival with Linen on the Lawn

News

Out in the Grove: Oxford’s LGBTQ+ community celebrates Pride

Lifestyle Features

JA invites kids to a Square Safari

Crime

Lafayette County man arrested and charged with murder

News

UM receives $1M to study evidence-based policing, reform

Crime

Jail Logs, week of June 3

Business

Swartzfager named CEO of Right Track group

Education

Lafayette County Literacy Council receives Dollar General grant

News

Did we really exercise during the pandemic?

Elections

Town of Taylor elects two new aldermen; Mayor Hardy re-elected

BREAKING NEWS

Crews battle to keep Lake Tara Dam levee from failing

News

Providing unity: Roberts uses pageant win to promote philanthropy

Business

Young professionals group build community, network

News

From book to big screen

Elections

Mayor Tannehill wins re-election bid; Hyneman wins Ward 3 Alderman seat

Elections

Live updates: 2021 Oxford Municipal Election Results

Elections

Voters turn out for Oxford’s municipal elections despite weather