expand
Ad Spot

June 12, 2021

‘Never too old to fall in love’

By Staff Report

Published 5:00 am Saturday, June 12, 2021

By Neely Mullen

Like many newlyweds, Loretta Ray can pinpoint the moment she knew she would marry her husband, James Ray.

“The third or fourth time I saw him, I was going to get sodas out of the kitchen and he was standing out in the hall,” Ray said. “He had his arms out for a hug, and that was it. He said it was the best hug he had in 30 years. […] That was it, we were inseparable. One day, he woke up before I was awake and he laid down in the bed and slept with me. I said, ‘They’re going to kick us both out.’ But they didn’t. And we spent just about every waking hour together after that.”

In many ways, the couple is the typical picture of newly-married bliss. What sets them apart is the setting of their love story—Oxford Health and Rehab. The two, who have plans to finalize their move to a nearby apartment complex later this month, met while they were both residents at the facility and celebrated their love by tying the knot in a ceremony there on Saturday, June 5.

“We want their last days to be happy,” said Karen VanWinkle, the activities director at the home. “A lot of people don’t ever leave the nursing home, so this is a success story because they met and fell in love, and now they don’t live here because they have each other.”

VanWinkle said the staff at Oxford Health and Rehab sprang into action following James’s proposal, preparing for a celebration of the couple at the place their love story began before the newlyweds began their next chapter.

“We had just finished playing a game, he got down on one knee and proposed in front of all of [the residents] with the ring,” VanWinkle said. “Everybody was tickled, and we knew what came next was the wedding. They didn’t want to wait too long.”

Leading up to the ceremony, residents at the facility celebrated the couple with a wedding shower and recreation activities themed around the upcoming nuptials.

“They’re starting from scratch,” VanWinkle said. “Neither one of them have anything, so the week before the wedding here in the facility we gave them a bridal shower. It’s fun starting over, being like teenagers finding things from their home because they don’t have anything. We’ve had a couple of nurses who donated table and chairs, couch, loveseat, that kind of thing.”

The day of the wedding, staff came together to make the day as special as possible for the couple. The wedding cake was prepared by a therapist at the facility, and flowers, fresh hydrangeas cut from the bushes surrounding the facility, were prepared by a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) that helps to assist the bride. Another CNA walked the bride down the aisle.

“My CNA Lena brought my breakfast in one day and said, ‘I have adopted you as my mother, and I will be walking you down the aisle’,” said Ray, who has no children. “I walked halfway down the hall in my house shoes, and then put my silver slippers on and walked the rest of the way.”

The wedding was followed by a reception and was well-attended by family, friends, staff, and residents alike.

“The wedding was simple and sweet, and just perfect!” the facility said on Facebook. “The newlyweds are so happy, and it just goes to show that you are never too old to fall in love!”

Ray says that although starting over is nerve-wracking, her new future is exciting because of the person she now has by her side.

“He’s the loveliest man I’ve ever known,” Ray said. “It gets the whole picture. He takes care of things, he takes care of me. I’m very independent, so sometimes I think he overdoes it, but I’m like, ‘well, heck, I’ll just sit down and let him do it’.”

More News

‘Never too old to fall in love’

JA invites kids to a Square Safari

Lafayette County man arrested and charged with murder

Oxford artist’s work on show in Hamptons

  • Sports

  • Friends2Follow

  • Crime

  • Business

  • Recent Posts

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Lifestyle

  • Education

Lifestyle Features

JA invites kids to a Square Safari

Crime

Lafayette County man arrested and charged with murder

News

UM receives $1M to study evidence-based policing, reform

Crime

Jail Logs, week of June 3

Business

Swartzfager named CEO of Right Track group

Education

Lafayette County Literacy Council receives Dollar General grant

News

Did we really exercise during the pandemic?

Elections

Town of Taylor elects two new aldermen; Mayor Hardy re-elected

BREAKING NEWS

Crews battle to keep Lake Tara Dam levee from failing

News

Providing unity: Roberts uses pageant win to promote philanthropy

Business

Young professionals group build community, network

News

From book to big screen

Elections

Mayor Tannehill wins re-election bid; Hyneman wins Ward 3 Alderman seat

Elections

Live updates: 2021 Oxford Municipal Election Results

Elections

Voters turn out for Oxford’s municipal elections despite weather

News

More details released about pedestrian killed by vehicle near South Lamar gas station

News

Pedestrian killed by vehicle near South Lamar gas station

Business

City considering designated taxi, ride-share areas on Downtown Square

Lafayette County

Census: Lafayette has second-highest growth in state

Crime

Abbeville man arrested for domestic assault

Crime

Oxford man charged with commercial burglary at mTrade Park

Crime

Oxford men charged in string of auto burglaries

Lifestyle

HAMMING IT UP: Francis Bacon is the Pig of Price Street

News

New Animal Resource Center director welcomes challenges