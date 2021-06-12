expand
Ad Spot

June 12, 2021

JA invites kids to a Square Safari

By Staff Report

Published 4:00 am Saturday, June 12, 2021

By Hayden Wiggs

The Junior Auxiliary of Oxford is hosting its second annual Safari Around the Oxford Square this summer from Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 20.

Children and families are encouraged to take a trip to the Square and embark on a hunt for safari animals hidden in store windows. Once they find them, children can scan the adjacent fact sheet to learn more about the animal.

According to Project Chair Lauren Jones, these sheets are a great way for kids to learn lesser-known animal facts in a fun, easy way.

“Square Safari started because, during the pandemic, we had to improvise and figure out a way to safely do our projects,” said Jones. “We started brainstorming some pandemic projects to get kids out of the house. Because Square Safari was such a hit last year, JA adopted it as an official project.”

Staying true to the motto “Care Today, Character Tomorrow,” Junior Auxiliary of Oxford actively provides aid for community members through projects such as Adopt-A-Family, Camp Bats & Balls, Camp Sunshine, and Stuff the Bus.

“Our projects are not just to help children and those in need,” said Jones. “We are looking for any way to ignite children with fun events. Let’s get them out; get them fresh air; and bring the community together while we do it.”

Square Safari is just one of these projects, centered around encouraging learning and exploration during the summer months. To achieve this goal, JA has partnered with several local businesses to place safari animals in their shop windows; these animals are donated by Junior Auxiliary chapter members.

“We’ve had additional businesses participate this year,” said Jones. “The more businesses, the merrier. We’re so excited!”

The Junior Auxiliary Square Safari is running now through June 20.

More News

‘Never too old to fall in love’

JA invites kids to a Square Safari

Lafayette County man arrested and charged with murder

Oxford artist’s work on show in Hamptons

  • Sports

  • Friends2Follow

  • Crime

  • Business

  • Recent Posts

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Lifestyle

  • Education

Lifestyle Features

JA invites kids to a Square Safari

Crime

Lafayette County man arrested and charged with murder

News

UM receives $1M to study evidence-based policing, reform

Crime

Jail Logs, week of June 3

Business

Swartzfager named CEO of Right Track group

Education

Lafayette County Literacy Council receives Dollar General grant

News

Did we really exercise during the pandemic?

Elections

Town of Taylor elects two new aldermen; Mayor Hardy re-elected

BREAKING NEWS

Crews battle to keep Lake Tara Dam levee from failing

News

Providing unity: Roberts uses pageant win to promote philanthropy

Business

Young professionals group build community, network

News

From book to big screen

Elections

Mayor Tannehill wins re-election bid; Hyneman wins Ward 3 Alderman seat

Elections

Live updates: 2021 Oxford Municipal Election Results

Elections

Voters turn out for Oxford’s municipal elections despite weather

News

More details released about pedestrian killed by vehicle near South Lamar gas station

News

Pedestrian killed by vehicle near South Lamar gas station

Business

City considering designated taxi, ride-share areas on Downtown Square

Lafayette County

Census: Lafayette has second-highest growth in state

Crime

Abbeville man arrested for domestic assault

Crime

Oxford man charged with commercial burglary at mTrade Park

Crime

Oxford men charged in string of auto burglaries

Lifestyle

HAMMING IT UP: Francis Bacon is the Pig of Price Street

News

New Animal Resource Center director welcomes challenges