expand
Ad Spot

June 12, 2021

Lafayette County man arrested and charged with murder

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:52 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

A Lafayette County man is charged with allegedly murdering his wife, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

On June 11 at approximately 12:15 p.m., deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 204 Spring Lake Cove for a welfare concern.

Upon arrival and and at the completion of an investigation, deputies arrested David Lee Swims, Jr., 41, for murder. The victim was identifed as Swims wife, Anteeatta Archie Swims, 36.

Swims is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center and was issued a bond of $100,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

This is still an ongoing investigation and the sheriff’s department asks for anyone with any information pertaining to the incident to call 662-234-6421

More News

‘Never too old to fall in love’

JA invites kids to a Square Safari

Lafayette County man arrested and charged with murder

Oxford artist’s work on show in Hamptons

  • Sports

  • Friends2Follow

  • Crime

  • Business

  • Recent Posts

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Lifestyle

  • Education

Lifestyle Features

JA invites kids to a Square Safari

Crime

Lafayette County man arrested and charged with murder

News

UM receives $1M to study evidence-based policing, reform

Crime

Jail Logs, week of June 3

Business

Swartzfager named CEO of Right Track group

Education

Lafayette County Literacy Council receives Dollar General grant

News

Did we really exercise during the pandemic?

Elections

Town of Taylor elects two new aldermen; Mayor Hardy re-elected

BREAKING NEWS

Crews battle to keep Lake Tara Dam levee from failing

News

Providing unity: Roberts uses pageant win to promote philanthropy

Business

Young professionals group build community, network

News

From book to big screen

Elections

Mayor Tannehill wins re-election bid; Hyneman wins Ward 3 Alderman seat

Elections

Live updates: 2021 Oxford Municipal Election Results

Elections

Voters turn out for Oxford’s municipal elections despite weather

News

More details released about pedestrian killed by vehicle near South Lamar gas station

News

Pedestrian killed by vehicle near South Lamar gas station

Business

City considering designated taxi, ride-share areas on Downtown Square

Lafayette County

Census: Lafayette has second-highest growth in state

Crime

Abbeville man arrested for domestic assault

Crime

Oxford man charged with commercial burglary at mTrade Park

Crime

Oxford men charged in string of auto burglaries

Lifestyle

HAMMING IT UP: Francis Bacon is the Pig of Price Street

News

New Animal Resource Center director welcomes challenges