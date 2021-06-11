expand
Ad Spot

June 12, 2021

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin, left, speaks during the Rebel Road Trip stop in Oxford at The Pavilion on Thursday. (Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics)

Kiffin: There is depth at linebacker despite loss of Jacquez Jones

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:03 pm Friday, June 11, 2021

The Ole Miss defense took a blow last week when its leading tackler from a season ago announced his intentions to leave the program.

Jacquez Jones entered the transfer portal last week, leaving a massive hole at the linebacker position for the Rebels to try and scramble to fill two months before fall camp begins.

Ahead of Thursday’s Rebel Road Trip stop in Oxford at The Pavilion, Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin spoke with local media about a range of topics, including Jones’ departure.

“I think that actually is a pretty deep position position. A lot of scholarship players there,” Kiffin said. “MoMo (Sanogo) had a really good spring. So, just throw a bunch of people in there and see.”

Jones, who announced on Thursday he had committed to Kentucky as part of the one-time intraconference transfer rule, made 75 tackles in nine games during the 2020 season, which was a team best. He was the second-best tackler for the Rebels in the 2019 season.

Sanogo is the logical choice to replace Jones as the anchor of the linebacker position. In 2020, he finished with 60 tackles with four of them for a loss. Sanogo also recorded 1 sack.

While Ole Miss lost one to the transfer portal and already feeling the affects of players being able to transfer within the conference and receive immediately eligibility, they are also looking to use the portal to their advantage.

Kiffin noted his staff is keeping an eye on any players that might be worth going after.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say (we’re looking for) certain positions, but kind of like best available players,” Kiffin said. “You just have no idea what it’s going to be. It use to be grad transfers, so it had to be a position of need. With one-time transfers, they may have four years of eligibility. So, it’s not positions anymore to me. It’s more, ‘Hey, you may have a deep position but it’s a young, great player. So you take him.'”

More News

‘Never too old to fall in love’

JA invites kids to a Square Safari

Lafayette County man arrested and charged with murder

Oxford artist’s work on show in Hamptons

  • Sports

  • Friends2Follow

  • Crime

  • Business

  • Recent Posts

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Lifestyle

  • Education

Lifestyle Features

JA invites kids to a Square Safari

Crime

Lafayette County man arrested and charged with murder

News

UM receives $1M to study evidence-based policing, reform

Crime

Jail Logs, week of June 3

Business

Swartzfager named CEO of Right Track group

Education

Lafayette County Literacy Council receives Dollar General grant

News

Did we really exercise during the pandemic?

Elections

Town of Taylor elects two new aldermen; Mayor Hardy re-elected

BREAKING NEWS

Crews battle to keep Lake Tara Dam levee from failing

News

Providing unity: Roberts uses pageant win to promote philanthropy

Business

Young professionals group build community, network

News

From book to big screen

Elections

Mayor Tannehill wins re-election bid; Hyneman wins Ward 3 Alderman seat

Elections

Live updates: 2021 Oxford Municipal Election Results

Elections

Voters turn out for Oxford’s municipal elections despite weather

News

More details released about pedestrian killed by vehicle near South Lamar gas station

News

Pedestrian killed by vehicle near South Lamar gas station

Business

City considering designated taxi, ride-share areas on Downtown Square

Lafayette County

Census: Lafayette has second-highest growth in state

Crime

Abbeville man arrested for domestic assault

Crime

Oxford man charged with commercial burglary at mTrade Park

Crime

Oxford men charged in string of auto burglaries

Lifestyle

HAMMING IT UP: Francis Bacon is the Pig of Price Street

News

New Animal Resource Center director welcomes challenges