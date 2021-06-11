Jail Logs, week of June 3

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

June 3, 2021

Tyler Owens, 20. Charge: burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Tabatha Perkins, 31. Charge: child neglect. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Kimberly Chain, 48. Charge: capias warrant, exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Rodney Tidwell, 25. Charge: warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

June 4, 2021

Vincent Doran, 21. Charge: DUI 1st, broken headlights, driving without insurance. The case will be heard in Municipal Court.

Hagan Vollbracht, 33. Charge: serving Drug Court time. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Francisco Lopez, 25. Charge: serving city time. The case will be heard in Municipal Court.

Bryan Johnson, 57. Charge: DUI 1st, driving without a license, driving without insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Colby Brown, 30. Charge: DUI 1st, driving without a license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Trasaundria Cook, 28. Charge: speeding, driving without a tag, driving without insurance, resisting arrest, disorderly fleeing. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jerry Pritchard, 64. Charge: DUI 1st, driving without a license, driving without insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jose Alamillo, 34. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Anette Brazil, 60. Charge: DUI 1st, driving without a license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Howard Phillips, 56. Charge: DUI other, careless driving, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

June 5, 2021

Shelby Harper, 22. Charge: disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Municipal Court.

Kevin Pegues, 35. Charge: possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Municipal Court.

Ernest Mabry, 39. Charge: possession of schedule 1 drug with intent, hold for Desoto County. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Melvin Inery, 44. Charge: DUI other, driving with an expired tag, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Ester Davis, 48. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding, driving with an expired tag. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

June 6, 2021

Candice Wicks, 31. Charge: possession of controlled substance with intent. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

June 7, 2021

Shawntez Johnson, 27. Charge: hold for MDOC. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Raymond Hughes, 58. Charge: driving without a license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kennedy Epps, 36. Charge: simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Donagan Spragin, 19. Charge: aggressive assault. The case will be held in Circuit Court.

June 8, 2021

Leslie Vanlandingham, 37. Charge: contempt of court. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Charlotte McPhail, 60. Charge: family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

19 DUIs

8 Public Drunks