June 10, 2021

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonalez slides into home during their game against Vanderbilt at Oxford-University Stadium on Sunday, May 16, 2021. The Rebels won 13-10. (Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss’ Gonzalez named Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:11 am Thursday, June 10, 2021

Jacob Gonzalez was named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American team on Wednesday, becoming the first Ole Miss shortstop to earn Freshman All-American honors since Zack Cozart in 2005.

Gonzalez has started every game at shortstop and leads Ole Miss in batting average (.351), runs scored (68) and hits (88) as the Rebels enter NCAA Super Regional play.

The freshman out of Glendora, Calif. is one of 14 players in college baseball this season with 80 hits, 50 runs scored and 50 RBI.

Gonzalez leads the SEC in hits and runs scored for the season, ranking fifth and sixth, respectively, in the nation in those categories. He leads all true freshmen nationally in both hits and runs scored.

In addition to being one of college baseball’s most dangerous hitters, Gonzalez has been phenomenal in the field, earning his way onto the SportsCenter Top 10 on multiple occasions.

Gonzalez’s freshman accolades include a nod to the SEC All-Freshman team, as well as two SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Gonzalez and the Rebels will continue their season Friday against No. 5 national seed Arizona in the NCAA Tucson Super Regional.

