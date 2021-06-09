Mayor Tannehill wins re-election bid; Hyneman wins Ward 3 Alderman seat

Oxford’s 2021 municipal elections were held on Tuesday and saw all incumbents win their respective races, including Mayor Robyn Tannehill.

Tannehill won her bid for re-election in the mayoral race, and will serve Oxford for four more years. She defeated Brandon Pettis, taking 83.3 percent of the vote (2,520) in Tuesday’s election. Pettis received 10.5 percent of the vote (319) in his first bid for a major municipal office.

“I could not be more honored to serve this community for four more years,” Tannehill said. “This Board has done such incredible work. We got so many things halfway to the finish line before the pandemic hit and everything came to a screeching halt. I just couldn’t be more thrilled that this Board will be together to move Oxford forward and to make it one of the best places to live in America.”

While the Board of Aldermen will stay mostly intact, one new face will join them in July. Ward III Alderman Janice Antonow did not seek a seventh term on the Board, leaving her seat open. Her seat was contested by Republican candidate R L. McQueen Miscamble and Democratic candidate Brian Hyneman.

Hyneman won with with nearly 65 percent of the vote (321) while Miscamble received 35 percent of the vote (173). Currently serving as Chairman on Oxford’s Planning Commission, Hyneman will oversee June’s meeting next Monday before stepping down to join the Board of Alderman next month.

“I’m overwhelmed. I am ready to go from day one,” Hyneman said. “It’s just an unbelievable feeling to have the citizens of Oxford believe in you enough to elect you to a position like mine. So, I’m excited and I can’t wait to get started.”

In the Ward II race, incumbent Mark Huelse retained his seat, defeating Democratic challenger Afton Thomas. Huelse received nearly 70 percent of the vote (641) while Thomas received nearly 30 percent of the vote (275). In the Ward V race, incumbent Preston Taylor defeated Republican challenger Barney Chadwick, receiving 73 percent of the vote (130) to Chadwick’s 25.5 percent (45).

The Alderman At-Large race saw incumbent John Morgan defeat Democratic candidate Linda Porter Bishop with 59 percent of the vote (1,792). Bishop received 40 percent of the vote (1,224). The Ward VI race saw incumbent Jason Bailey retain his seat with 66 percent of the vote (359) while Democratic challenger Miguel Centellas received 33 percent (180).

Aldermen Rick Addy and Kesha Howell-Atkinson ran unopposed, winning their Ward I and IV races, respectively.

There will be a swearing-in ceremony that will take place early next month before the Board’s first meeting on July 6.

Despite heavy rainfall throughout the day there were 2,246 ballots cast on Tuesday. There were 836 absentee ballots cast ahead of Tuesday’s elections for a total of 3,082 people voting in this year’s election. The Election Commission is reviewing 43 affidavits on Wednesday but they will not any major affect on Tuesday’s results.