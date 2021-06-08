expand
June 9, 2021

Pedestrian killed by vehicle near South Lamar gas station

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:01 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle near a gas station on South Lamar Boulevard on Monday.

Around 1 p.m., the Oxford Police Department, Oxford Fire Department and Lafayette County coroner’s office responded to the Marathon gas station, located 1455 South Lamar Boulevard, for a report of a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, according to OPD and the incident is still under investigation. Oxford police chief Jeff McCutchen told the EAGLE on Tuesday that OPD is awaiting the results on analysis of evidence from the scene, which will take several weeks.

