More details released about pedestrian killed by vehicle near South Lamar gas station

More information was released on Tuesday regarding the pedestrian who was killed after being hit by a vehicle near a gas station on South Lamar Boulevard on Monday.

Around 1 p.m., the Oxford Police Department, Oxford Fire Department and Lafayette County coroner’s office responded to the Marathon gas station, located 1455 South Lamar Boulevard, for a report of a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

On Tuesday, OPD released the named of the female, identified as Janie Allen Bradley, 82 of Cleveland.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, according to OPD the driver remained on scene and was cooperative. The incident remains an ongoing investigation. Oxford police chief Jeff McCutchen told the EAGLE on Tuesday that OPD is awaiting the results on analysis of evidence from the scene, which will take several weeks.