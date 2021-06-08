expand
June 9, 2021

"I Voted" stickers are on a table. (Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle via AP)

Live updates: 2021 Oxford Municipal Election Results

By Jake Thompson

Published 5:53 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021

This page will be updated as new election returns are announced for the 2021 Oxford municipal election.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill is seeking a second term but is facing opposition in fellow Independent candidate Brandon Pettis.

Two Alderman races are unopposed as incumbents Rick Addy and Kesha Howell-Atkinson will remain on the Board of Alderman for another term as they represent Ward I and IV, respectively. This will be Atkinkson’s first full term as she won a special election in 2019 following the death of her her father and long time Alderman, Ulysses “Coach” Howell.

In Ward III, there will be a new Alderman elected to the Board as current Alderman Janice Antonow is stepping down from the Board after 24 years.

Aldermen Mark Huelse, Preston Taylor, Jason Bailey and John Morgan are all running for another term but face opposition in each of their respective races.

The polls close at 7 p.m.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————

Mayor:

Robyn Tannehill — 2,520

Brandon Pettis — 319

Kyle Davis — 154

Write In — 32

 

Ward I Alderman:

Rick Addy — 585

Write In — 69

 

Ward II Alderman:

Mark Huelse — 641

Afton Thomas — 275

Write In — 1

 

Ward III Alderman:

Brian Hyneman — 321

L. McQueen Miscamble — 173

 

Ward IV Alderman:

Kesha Howell-Atkinson — 210

Write In — 5

 

Ward V Alderman:

Preston Taylor — 130

Barney Chadwick — 45

Write In — 1

 

Ward VI Alderman:

Jason Bailey — 359

Miguel Centellas — 180

 

Alderman At-Large:

John Morgan — 1,792

Linda Porter Bishop — 1,224

Write In — 9

