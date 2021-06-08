expand
Ad Spot

June 9, 2021

The City of Oxford is considering the designation of two pick-up and drop-off areas on the north and south sides of the Downtown Sqare for taxi cabs and ride-share companies. (City of Oxford)

City considering designated taxi, ride-share areas on Downtown Square

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:19 am Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Catching a ride-share in Oxford’s Downtown Square could get easier thanks to a new ordinance being considered by the Board of Aldermen.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen are considering a new ordinance that would create two designated spots for taxis and ride-share vehicles to drop off and pick up those coming to the Square. A first reading of the proposed ordinance was heard during the board’s June 1 meeting.

If approved, the new ordinance would apply to all taxi companies and private ride-share companies, including Uber and Lyft.

The proposal is designed to create a more pedestrian friendly Downtown Square while providing safety for riders and causing less congestion along the Square with cars stopping to wait for their riders. All vehicles for hire would be required to use the two designated spots for pick-ups and drop-offs between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m., seven days a week.

The two proposed locations are next to the downtown parking garage and on 14th Street next to Harrison Avenue and Tyler Avenue. Each spot would be marked for three vehicles at a time, though there is potential space for up to 10 vehicles in each location, according to Mark Levy, who is the director of special projects for the City of Oxford.

“The areas were selected due to the ability to queue several vehicles in a well-lit, secure area,” Levy said.

During a work session last month, Mayor Robyn Tannehill said the number of taxi companies and vehicles used for each company were down compared to eight years ago, when the taxi ordinance was put in place. In 2013, Oxford had 23 taxi companies and currently there are 13 companies. Most of those companies only have one vehicle. The number of drivers has also decreased from 106 to around 23, currently.
Tannehill mentioned that one taxi company owner spoke to her recently, telling her the only benefit currently to having a taxi service in Oxford was for the reserved parking spots on the Square and that the city’s laws and mandates on taxis were too strict, causing the decrease in taxi services available.

“As we transition to this new transportation hub by the downtown parking garage, those reserved spaces would go away,” Tannehill said. “I thought their argument was very good: that was kind of the one perk to having a taxi company was that we had these reserved spots.”
Local taxi drivers are required to apply for a permit for their vehicle for $500; have their vehicles inspected by the Oxford Police Department; submit to criminal background checks; and carry insurance no less $100,000 for the death or injury to any one person, $300,000 total public liability for any one accident and $100,000 for property damage.

A second reading and public hearing for the proposed ordinance will take place during the Board’s June 15 meeting.

More News

Live updates: 2021 Oxford Municipal Election Results

Voters turn out for Oxford’s municipal elections despite weather

More details released about pedestrian killed by vehicle near South Lamar gas station

Pedestrian killed by vehicle near South Lamar gas station

Elections

Live updates: 2021 Oxford Municipal Election Results

Elections

Voters turn out for Oxford’s municipal elections despite weather

News

More details released about pedestrian killed by vehicle near South Lamar gas station

News

Pedestrian killed by vehicle near South Lamar gas station

Business

City considering designated taxi, ride-share areas on Downtown Square

Crime

Abbeville man arrested for domestic assault

Crime

Oxford man charged with commercial burglary at mTrade Park

Crime

Oxford men charged in string of auto burglaries

Lifestyle

HAMMING IT UP: Francis Bacon is the Pig of Price Street

News

New Animal Resource Center director welcomes challenges

News

University Police Chief Ray Hawkins to retire

Elections

Oxford election commissioner resigns days before municipal election

Education

Mobley named Oxford School District’s 2021 Citizen of the Year

Lafayette County

MSDH: 40 percent of Lafayette County residents are fully vaccinated

Education

‘They represent a comeback for all of us:’ 2021 Lafayette High School Graduation

Events

Summer Sunset Series returning to The Grove

Crime

Two minors charged in Abbeville Mini-Mart break-in

Education

Oxford Schools OK teacher pay raise

News

Portion of south Oxford under precautionary boil water notice

News

Hogue left legacy in Oxford market

Education

Oxford School District unveils Charger Health and Wellness clinic

News

Aldermen approve new sound ordinance amendment

Lafayette County

Baptist Hospital tagged as one of nation’s best

Business

Malco’s Oxford Studio Cinema location to reopen this week