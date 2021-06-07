Marion Sue Pounds, age 92, died May 27, 2021, at Allen, Texas. She was born December 6, 1928, Simms, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Pounds, parents and two sisters.

Sue was a devoted mother and homemaker. She graduated Texas Senior High, Texarkana, TX, 1946.

She was a member of First Baptist Church, McKinney, TX, and had been an active member of Highland Park Baptist Church, Texarkana, Willow Point Baptist Church, Shreveport, LA and First Baptist Church, Oxford, MS.

She is survived by her children, son Stanley Pounds and wife Kathy of Allen, TX, daughter Carolyn S. Williams of McKinney, TX, sons Bradley Pounds and wife Tricia of St. Louis, MO and Phillip Pounds and wife Laurie Pounds of Isle of Palm, SC., six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and brother Dewey Howell, Mt. Pleasant, TX,

Private, family graveside services will be conducted at Chapelwood Cemetery, Nash, TX.