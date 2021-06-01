The Grove to reopen for 2021 Ole Miss football season

After being closed to fans and tailgating in 2020, The Grove is reopening this fall.

Ole Miss announced on Tuesday its intention to welcome back one of the biggest traditions in college football for the Rebels 2021 season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions on large public gatherings, The Grove was closed for the 2020 football season.

On Tuesday, the school announced it intends to operate The Grove, “as it did prior to the pandemic.”

“With its pageantry, hospitality and pure joy, there is no place on earth like The Grove, and as our lives return to normal, there is nothing that will give me more pleasure than to officially welcome Rebel Nation back to the greatest patch of grass in sports,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “With the unique tailgating atmosphere of The Grove and our new partnership with REVEL to advance the experiences in and around Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, fall Saturdays at Ole Miss are going to be even more memorable. We’ve always said gamedays at Ole Miss are family reunions, and we can’t wait to have our family back together again this fall.”

More specific details will be provided closer to the start of the season in September. The school also announced there will be a custom shopping location operated by the its new merchandise provider, Dyehard Fan Supply.

Other new fan opportunities coming to Ole Miss this football season include:

North Plaza Walk of Champions – turnkey, white glove tailgating services lining the bell tower bundled with pre-game experiences, premium food and beverage amenities and parking passes.

Pre-Game Pavilion- indoor and outdoor experience between Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and The Pavilion that includes select food and beverage menu offerings, a beer garden and live entertainment.

Field Level Pre-Game and In-Game Experience: accessible and premium viewing experiences in the northeast corner of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium offering top-class hospitality with food and beverage opportunities for groups of 30 people or more.