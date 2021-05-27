Ole Miss football announces kickoff times for first two home games

The Southeastern Conference announced kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2021 football season and Ole Miss knows when they will be playing in their first two home games.

In their home opener on Sept. 11, Ole Miss and Austin Peay will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will air on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

The following week, the Rebels host Tulane on Sept. 18 and will kickoff at 7 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN2. The other kickoff time already known for the 2021 season is the annual Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The game, which was announced a couple weeks ago would be back on Thanksgiving night the next two seasons, will kickoff in Starkville at 6:30 p.m. CT. on ESPN.

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is expected to return to full capacity for the 2021 season after last season was limited to 25 percent capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will begin his second season in Oxford on Sept. 6 against Louisville in Atlanta at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games. The Rebels and Cardinals will kickoff at 7 p.m. CT on Labor Day and the game will air on ESPN.