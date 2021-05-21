expand
May 21, 2021

Oxford City Hall on Friday, June 12, 2020. (Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

Oxford mayoral candidate withdraws from race

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:37 am Friday, May 21, 2021

The race for Oxford’s mayor is now down to two after a withdrawal occurred a little over two weeks from next month’s general election.

Republican candidate Kyle Davis took his name out of the running in the mayoral election on Friday. City clerk Ashley Atkinson confirmed Davis’ withdrawal, citing an employment opportunity had arisen for Davis.

With Davis exiting the race, it leaves incumbent Robyn Tannehill and 18 year-old challenger Brandon Pettis still running. Both are running as Independents.

Despite withdrawing ahead of the June 8 general election, Davis will still have his name on the ballot as absentee voting has already begun with his name printed on those ballots.

All seven alderman seats, as well as the office of mayor, are up for grabs in this year’s municipal elections. Ward I and IV’s races will see incumbents Rick Addy and Kesha Howell-Atkinson serve another term on the Board of Aldermen, respectively, with both running unopposed in the general election.

Mayoral:

Mayor Robyn Tannehill (I)

Brandon Pettis (I)

Ward I:

Rick Addy (D)

Ward II:

Alderman Mark Huelse (R)

Afton Thomas (D)

Ward III:

L. McQueen Miscamble (R)

Brian Hyneman (D)

Ward IV:

Alderman Kesha Howell-Atkinson (D)

Ward V:

Alderman Preston Taylor (D)

Barney Chadwick (R)

Ward VI:

Alderman Jason Bailey (R)

Miguel Centellas (D)

At-Large:

Alderman John Morgan (I)

Linda Porter Bishop (D)

 

