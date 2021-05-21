Oxford man arrested on Grand Larceny charge

An Oxford man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a tractor.

On May 17, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Old Taylor Road for a report of theft of a tractor. Officers were able to locate the tractor nearby in a parking lot and made contact with Matthew Hancock, 38.

Investigators were notified about the incident and after further investigation, arrested Hancock for the charge of Grand Larceny and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center. A Lafayette County Justice Court Judge set Hancock’s bond at $10,000 and the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Hancock.