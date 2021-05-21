expand
May 21, 2021

Lafayette High’s Nate Leary plays in the MHSAA Class 5A individual tennis championships in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Leary is of one several Oxford and Lafayette tennis players selected to play in the MAC All-Star tennis matches next month. (©Bruce Newman)

Lafayette and Oxford tennis land several on MAC all-star rosters

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:47 am Friday, May 21, 2021

The Lafayette and Oxford tennis teams will be well represented in next month’s Mississippi Association of Coaches all-star tennis matches.

A combined 11 players between the Chargers and the Commodores were named to Class 6A and 5A rosters, respectively. Only individual state champions and runner-ups were eligible to be selected.

The 2021 Class 5A state champion Commodores had five players named.  Girls doubles champions Jenna Lampton and Lucy Wilson along with Boys singles runner-up Nate Leary and mixed doubles runner-ups Hayden Williams and Presleigh Loper were selected for the 5A all-star match.

For the Chargers, 6A boys doubles champions Downing Keostler and Sharp Grantham along with boys doubles runner-ups Brown Turner and Carter Young were selected along with girls doubles runner-ups Mary Shipman and Bel Montieth.

The MAC all-star matches will take place at Parham Bridges Tennis Center in Jackson on June 10 at 1 p.m.

