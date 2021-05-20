expand
Ad Spot

May 21, 2021

Lafayette High’s Everett Thompson scores as the ball gets away from Saltillo catcher Matthew Roncalli (9) in MHSAA Class 5A playoffs in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (©Bruce Newman)

Saltillo uses big fifth inning to defeat Lafayette for 1-0 lead in North Half series

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:25 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

The Lafayette baseball team found themselves on the brink of elimination for a second time this postseason on Thursday night.

Saltillo used an eight-run fifth inning to grab a commanding 1-0 lead over the Commodores in the MHSAA Class 5A North Half championship series after a 10-3 win at W.V. Brewer Field.

Mistakes in the field and and Lafayette pitcher Blake Loper having an off night on the mound also contributed to the Commodores being one loss away from their season ending.

“Very poor inning,” said Lafayette head coach John Walker of the top of the fifth inning. “We really didn’t do a whole lot right tonight and weren’t really competitive tonight. …It wasn’t a great night for the Commodores tonight.”

Lafayette got on the board first when Walker called a play with runners and first and third that saw Tyrus Williams steal home for the quick 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Commodores regained the lead in the bottom of the second when Everett Thompson scored off a RBI-double by right fielder Cooper Mitze.

That would be all the offense Lafayette would muster against Saltillo pitcher Ben Webb until Elijah Thompson scored a run in the bottom of the fifth. The Commodores had a chance to score more in response to Saltillo’s eight runs in the top of the frame, but only scored the lone run after loading the bases with two outs.

Lafayette batters struck out only three times, but had a lot of loud outs to the outfield or ground outs to the shortstop.

“We’re not a great offense by any stretch. We’ve been searching for an offense all year,” Walker said. “There are times we do things and can get going, but all told we’re not a great offense. So, if we get ourselves way behind it takes a lot for us to get back in a ballgame. Credit our guys, we had a chance right after (Saltillo) put up an eight spot and we loaded the bases. We’re confident in Wilson Varner in that spot to drive a gap and get three runs back, but that didn’t happen. That’s baseball.”

Coming off his complete-game against Ridgeland last week in the second round series, Loper struggled after the first couple of innings.

Saltillo loaded the bases twice in the fifth inning, with the aid of two Commodore errors, and Loper was taken out of the game after 4.2 innings. He finished the night with five strike outs but walked three batters and hit another.

Sam Larson and Noah Robinson pitched the final 2.1 innings with Robinson pitching two shutout innings to keep Saltillo from extending their lead.

“Sometimes it’s not there and he was competitive,” Walker said of Loper’s outing. “Wasn’t in the zone like we had been seeing the last few times out. Could be a little energy of the park. Could be a lot of things. It’s high school baseball. He competed and gave us a chance and the inning got away from us. We did some dumb stuff, defensively. We walked some guys and we had some hit batsmen and they barrelled up some balls and it just got away from us.”

The series moves to Saltillo for game two on Friday at 7 p.m. Lafayette must win to force a deciding game three back home on Saturday at noon.

More News

Saltillo uses big fifth inning to defeat Lafayette for 1-0 lead in North Half series

Crime Reports, May 20

Northern entrance to County Road 401 to be temporarily closed on Friday and Saturday

Oxford’s Hubbard appointed to IHL Board

Crime

Crime Reports, May 20

Lafayette County

Northern entrance to County Road 401 to be temporarily closed on Friday and Saturday

Education

Oxford’s Hubbard appointed to IHL Board

Education

Oxford School District to offer free summer meals to kids

Business

Oxford sales tax revenues see big jump

Business

Free coding academy accepting applications

Lafayette County

First Regional Library announces summer reading program

Crime

May 19 crime reports

Lafayette County

County tops 6,200 COVID-19 cases

News

Alderman remove mask mandate in city buildings

News

Residence on Buchanan Avenue to be demolished

Business

Mississippi Speaker Philip Gunn comes to Oxford to discuss removal of state income tax

Crime

Grenada man arrested for paying for sex with a minor

Crime

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Mother Goose daycare in connection with infant death

Education

Oxford High School’s Teng named 2021 US Presidential Scholar

News

Looking Ahead: Thank you, LOU Community

Crime

Oxford man charged in hit-and-run incident

Business

CDC Says No More Masks for the Fully-Vaxxed; LOU Leaders Cautiously Optimistic About Return to Business as Usual

News

CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you can ditch masks indoors

Business

Portion of East Jackson Avenue to close for three months as Streetscape project begins

Crime

Caledonia man charged with kidnapping after two-hour standoff

Crime

Suspects in Abbeville Mini Mart break-in still at-large

Business

New bed and breakfast coming to Oxford

Education

Lafayette County School District hosting retirement reception for Dr. Adam Pugh