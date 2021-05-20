expand
May 20, 2021

Governor Tate Reeves named Oxford’s Teresa Hubbard to the Institutions of Higher Learning’s Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

Oxford’s Hubbard appointed to IHL Board

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:36 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

Gov. Tate Reeves’ long-awaited appointments to the Institution of Higher Learning Board of Trustees include Oxford’s Teresa Hubbard.

Hubbard, the President and CEO of CITE Armored in Holly Springs, will be representing the state’s Third District of the Supreme Court on the IHL Board. Hubbard received her Bachelor of Business Administration at Delta State University with a double major in accounting and computer informations systems.

In 2018, Hubbard was named the Business Woman of the Year by the Mississippi Business Journal.

The other three IHL appointees were: Dr. Ormella Cummings of Itawamaba County and chief strategy officer for North Mississippi Health Services; Hal Parker of Hinds County and general partner of Parker Land, LLC.; Gregg Rader of Lowndes County and former chief executive officer and current executive chairman for Columbus Recycling Corporation.

“I am confident that each of these appointees have the credentials and unique and diverse experiences to help us continue improving Mississippi’s education system in a way that prioritizes students above all else,” Reeves said in a statement. “Whether at the K-12, community college, or university level, I believe improving our educational achievement levels is critical to our long-term success and will further our efforts to make Mississippi the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family.”

Reeves made the appointments after the conclusion of the 2021 Legislative session, when their confirmation would have been taken up by the Senate for a vote. The confirmations will now take place during the 2022 session, which will begin in January, months after the appointees have been serving on their respective boards, unless it is ruled illegal for them to do so until confirmed by the Mississippi Senate.

