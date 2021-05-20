expand
May 20, 2021

Oxford School District to offer free summer meals to kids

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:32 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

The Oxford School District will resume its summer meal program next month with dine-in or carry out options at three different campuses.

Starting June 7 and running through July 23, free breakfast and lunch will be available to all children under the age of 18, regardless of residence or school requirements. The three locations will be Oxford Intermediate School (501 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive), Oxford Middle School (222 Bramlett Boulevard) and Oxford High School (101 Charger Loop).

Breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all three campuses. Free meals also will be available and served to all students attending SuperSummer from June 7 through July 2.

No proof of identification or income is necessary to receive the meals and the children do not have to reside inside the Oxford School District. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Adults are able to purchase meals at $1.75 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunches.

