expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

Oxford sales tax revenues see big jump

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:19 am Thursday, May 20, 2021

The City of Oxford is slowly returning to pre-pandemic times as events begin to return, drawing more people and the latest sales tax report reflects that.

During Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting, Mayor Robyn Tannehill reported the city’s sales tax revenues for March were up 49 percent compared to March 2020, taking in $1,053,709.24. The revenue also increased more than $320,000 from February.

“Our tax revenues definitely indicate that we are heading in the right direction,” Tannehill said.

Totals reported each month reflect tax revenues collected two months prior. May’s report reflects March’s tax revenue collections for Oxford. In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit Mississippi and for the second half of the month Oxford was mostly shut down.

Oxford’s food and beverage tax collection in March totaled $364,704 and up 52 percent from February. The tourism tax, which comes from the city’s hotel and motels, was up 47 percent from February with $35,952 collected in March.

The food and beverage tax was up 67 percent from March of last year while the tourism tax was up 54 percent from last year.

Visit Oxford executive director Kinney Ferris provided a mid-year report for Visit Oxford and provided some positive news regarding tourism’s steady return to pre-pandemic numbers.

People who visited Oxford spent more than $145 million during their stay over the last 12 months. Ferris divided that number up by the number of homes in Lafayette County and stated each resident saves about $730 per year in taxes due to Oxford’s successful tourism industry.

“If we wanted to have everything we do now because of tourism dollars but didn’t have visitors coming here, we would need to make that up with our citizens’ household taxes,” Ferris told the board during her presentation.

More News

Crime Reports, May 20

Northern entrance to County Road 401 to be temporarily closed on Friday and Saturday

Oxford’s Hubbard appointed to IHL Board

Oxford School District to offer free summer meals to kids

Crime

Crime Reports, May 20

Lafayette County

Northern entrance to County Road 401 to be temporarily closed on Friday and Saturday

Education

Oxford’s Hubbard appointed to IHL Board

Education

Oxford School District to offer free summer meals to kids

Business

Oxford sales tax revenues see big jump

Business

Free coding academy accepting applications

Lafayette County

First Regional Library announces summer reading program

Crime

May 19 crime reports

Lafayette County

County tops 6,200 COVID-19 cases

News

Alderman remove mask mandate in city buildings

News

Residence on Buchanan Avenue to be demolished

Business

Mississippi Speaker Philip Gunn comes to Oxford to discuss removal of state income tax

Crime

Grenada man arrested for paying for sex with a minor

Crime

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Mother Goose daycare in connection with infant death

Education

Oxford High School’s Teng named 2021 US Presidential Scholar

News

Looking Ahead: Thank you, LOU Community

Crime

Oxford man charged in hit-and-run incident

Business

CDC Says No More Masks for the Fully-Vaxxed; LOU Leaders Cautiously Optimistic About Return to Business as Usual

News

CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you can ditch masks indoors

Business

Portion of East Jackson Avenue to close for three months as Streetscape project begins

Crime

Caledonia man charged with kidnapping after two-hour standoff

Crime

Suspects in Abbeville Mini Mart break-in still at-large

Business

New bed and breakfast coming to Oxford

Education

Lafayette County School District hosting retirement reception for Dr. Adam Pugh