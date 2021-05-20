Northern entrance to County Road 401 to be temporarily closed on Friday and Saturday

The northern entrance to County Road 401 from Highway 7 will be temporarily closed for two days.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced on Thursday the entrance will be closed on Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to the ongoing intersection construction project at South Lamar Boulevard and Highway 7 South.

Drivers should use the southern entrance to County Road 401 during the closure and MDOT will have message boards on site to notify motorists of the closure.

The project, creating a turn lane from Higway 7 North to South Lamar, is expected to be completed by winter, according to a MDOT spokesman.