expand
Ad Spot

May 19, 2021

The home located at 1401 Buchanan Avenue will be demolished after the Historic Preservation Commission approved a request from the property's owner on Monday.

Residence on Buchanan Avenue to be demolished

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:49 am Wednesday, May 19, 2021

A dilapidated historic home located in the South Lamar neighborhood and dubbed a “nuisance” will be demolished.

The Historic Preservation Commission on Monday approved a request from property owner Griffen Tanner to demolish the home, located at 1401 Buchanan Ave.

The residence was condemned April 16 by the City of Oxford’s building department. It is listed on the Historic Resource Inventory as a “non-contributing” structure.

In 2019, the commission heard a request to demolish the home and evaluated plans submitted to build a new home but tabled the request because plans did not meet the Oxford Design Guidelines. The structure is located inside the South Lamar Historic District.

Kate Kenwright, a historical preservationist for the city, told the commission that city officials, staff and the Oxford Police department had received calls from neighbors on Buchanan Avenue regarding the structure and safety concerns.

“We’ve received more calls from this property than I’ve ever seen before,” Kentwright told the commission. “The police have been called there several times.”

Oxford building official Chris Carter affirmed the safety concerns from the neighbors in his report about the home.

“It offers an attractive nuisance to children who may play in or about the structure and harbor for vagrants, criminals or immoral persons who may utilize the building for commission of a nuisance or unlawful acts,” Carter said.

Tanner intends to demolish the current structure and leave it as a green space with a chain-link fence around the property with plants and shrubs to screen the fence. The commission approved Tanner’s request and clarified that no new structure could be approved for two years.

More News

Free coding academy accepting applications

First Regional Library announces summer reading program

May 19 crime reports

County tops 6,200 COVID-19 cases

Business

Free coding academy accepting applications

Lafayette County

First Regional Library announces summer reading program

Crime

May 19 crime reports

Lafayette County

County tops 6,200 COVID-19 cases

News

Alderman remove mask mandate in city buildings

News

Residence on Buchanan Avenue to be demolished

Business

Mississippi Speaker Philip Gunn comes to Oxford to discuss removal of state income tax

Crime

Grenada man arrested for paying for sex with a minor

Crime

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Mother Goose daycare in connection with infant death

Education

Oxford High School’s Teng named 2021 US Presidential Scholar

News

Looking Ahead: Thank you, LOU Community

Crime

Oxford man charged in hit-and-run incident

Business

CDC Says No More Masks for the Fully-Vaxxed; LOU Leaders Cautiously Optimistic About Return to Business as Usual

News

CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you can ditch masks indoors

Business

Portion of East Jackson Avenue to close for three months as Streetscape project begins

Crime

Caledonia man charged with kidnapping after two-hour standoff

Crime

Suspects in Abbeville Mini Mart break-in still at-large

Business

New bed and breakfast coming to Oxford

Education

Lafayette County School District hosting retirement reception for Dr. Adam Pugh

Business

Picnic at the Pavilion Celebrates LOU Reopening

Lafayette County

Group honors 1893 Lafayette County lynching victim

Lafayette County

Sunday storms bring tree damage, power outages; tornado not confirmed

Lafayette County

Highway 7 Coalition sends letter to Governor Reeves, state legislators asking for financial support

Business

Labor Shortage Prompts Job Fair at OHS