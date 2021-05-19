Free coding academy accepting applications

Individuals interested in learning how to code can apply for a free training program.

The Mississippi Coding Academy is recruiting for the campuses in Jackson, Starkville, and now recently in Biloxi.

The MCA is offering an 11-month, tuition free program for anyone interested in learning how to code. This program is preparation for a career in technology and software development. It also provides active learning from industry professionals.

The MCA is looking for students who are highly motivated and hardworking, who are willing to commit to an 11-month program and have at least a high school diploma or equivalent.

Most participants come from under-served families and are either not college-bound or found that college did not provide the desired economic independence. Coders who come through the Mississippi Coding Academy start at an average of $40,000 a year, a 2 to 4x increase in earnings, and have entered an industry where the average salary in Mississippi is $72,039.

To put in an application or learn more about the program, visit mscoding.org.