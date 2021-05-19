expand
May 19, 2021

County tops 6,200 COVID-19 cases

By Staff Report

Published 1:40 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Mississippi has recorded one new COVID-19-related death and 257 new positive test results, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The state has now had 315,891 cases and 7,269 coronavirus-linked fatalities. The one new death was recorded for May 18 in Madison County.

Lafayette County has had 6,213 cases and 119 deaths to date.

The Mississippi State Department of Health presumes 305,388 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 infections.

In the most recent report, 174 patients were hospitalized statewide Monday with confirmed infections and 28 with suspected infections. Thirty-three were on ventilators and 63 were in intensive care units.

