expand
Ad Spot

May 19, 2021

Alderman remove mask mandate in city buildings

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Anyone entering a City of Oxford building who is fully vaccinated is no longer required to wear a mask while inside.

The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Tuesday to remove the mandate for all city buildings, which was the only mask mandate still in place inside Oxford’s city limits.

The board voted to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding people who are fully vaccinated and do not need to wear a mask when indoors. People who enter any city building who are vaccinated can keep their mask off.

City employees who are vaccinated do not have to wear their mask when working inside city buildings.

“They do say that it is still important that those who aren’t vaccinated still wear a mask,” said Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill.

Tannehill noted that around 45 percent of all city employees are fully vaccinated, which is currently higher than the 39 percent of Lafayette County residents fully vaccinated as of May 18.

Any vaccinated residents who enter the Ulysses “Coach” Howell Activity Center or the Oxford Activity Center are not required to wear a mask, but children who participate in any Oxford Park Commission summer camps must still wear their masks.

Alderman Janice Antonow made that a separate motion from the rest of the city buildings, and the motion passed unanimously.

Jimmy Allgood, Oxford’s emergency management director, shared the CDC’s guidance regarding summer camps.

“The CDC is saying for summer camps right now, they still recommend following the operation strategy for K-12 schools, which means masks and social distancing until they come out and change it,” Allgood said.

The mask mandate for all K-12 schools in Mississippi expires after the last day of school for each individual school district. Gov. Tate Reeves kept the mask mandate in place for schools in his latest executive order, but will let it expire when the current order does on May 31.

During a video interview with Y’all Politics on Tuesday, Reeves said he did not expect a mask mandate to be back in place for K-12 when the new school year resumes in August.

“The current requirements in our K through 12 schools, which were put in place in early August has allowed the vast majority of Mississippi kids to be in the classroom this year,” Reeves said. “The current executive order expires on the last day of school, and that’s obviously different in different school districts. But I do not anticipate any mask mandates in K through 12 settings to begin next fall.”

More News

Free coding academy accepting applications

First Regional Library announces summer reading program

May 19 crime reports

County tops 6,200 COVID-19 cases

Business

Free coding academy accepting applications

Lafayette County

First Regional Library announces summer reading program

Crime

May 19 crime reports

Lafayette County

County tops 6,200 COVID-19 cases

News

Alderman remove mask mandate in city buildings

News

Residence on Buchanan Avenue to be demolished

Business

Mississippi Speaker Philip Gunn comes to Oxford to discuss removal of state income tax

Crime

Grenada man arrested for paying for sex with a minor

Crime

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Mother Goose daycare in connection with infant death

Education

Oxford High School’s Teng named 2021 US Presidential Scholar

News

Looking Ahead: Thank you, LOU Community

Crime

Oxford man charged in hit-and-run incident

Business

CDC Says No More Masks for the Fully-Vaxxed; LOU Leaders Cautiously Optimistic About Return to Business as Usual

News

CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you can ditch masks indoors

Business

Portion of East Jackson Avenue to close for three months as Streetscape project begins

Crime

Caledonia man charged with kidnapping after two-hour standoff

Crime

Suspects in Abbeville Mini Mart break-in still at-large

Business

New bed and breakfast coming to Oxford

Education

Lafayette County School District hosting retirement reception for Dr. Adam Pugh

Business

Picnic at the Pavilion Celebrates LOU Reopening

Lafayette County

Group honors 1893 Lafayette County lynching victim

Lafayette County

Sunday storms bring tree damage, power outages; tornado not confirmed

Lafayette County

Highway 7 Coalition sends letter to Governor Reeves, state legislators asking for financial support

Business

Labor Shortage Prompts Job Fair at OHS