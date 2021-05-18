expand
Ad Spot

May 18, 2021

Grenada man arrested for paying for sex with a minor

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:34 am Tuesday, May 18, 2021

A Grenada man is facing a felony charge following an investigation at an Oxford hotel in March.

On March 30, Oxford Police Department officers were investigating a call in the 2200 block of Jackson Avenue West when one of the suspects left the scene and went to a hotel in the 1100 block of Frontage Road.

During the investigation, investigators learned that Cleophus Donnelly, 32, met with a 17 year old juvenile at the hotel and paid her for sex.

On May 13, Grenada County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donnelly on an OPD warrant for Procuring Sexual Servitude of a Minor. Donnelly was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center from Grenada and issued a $75,000 bond from a Lafayette County Justice Court Judge.

More News

Grenada man arrested for paying for sex with a minor

Ole Miss unveils statue of basketball legend Coolidge Ball

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Mother Goose daycare in connection with infant death

Oxford High School’s Teng named 2021 US Presidential Scholar

Crime

Grenada man arrested for paying for sex with a minor

Crime

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Mother Goose daycare in connection with infant death

Education

Oxford High School’s Teng named 2021 US Presidential Scholar

News

Looking Ahead: Thank you, LOU Community

Crime

Oxford man charged in hit-and-run incident

Business

CDC Says No More Masks for the Fully-Vaxxed; LOU Leaders Cautiously Optimistic About Return to Business as Usual

News

CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you can ditch masks indoors

Business

Portion of East Jackson Avenue to close for three months as Streetscape project begins

Crime

Caledonia man charged with kidnapping after two-hour standoff

Crime

Suspects in Abbeville Mini Mart break-in still at-large

Business

New bed and breakfast coming to Oxford

Education

Lafayette County School District hosting retirement reception for Dr. Adam Pugh

Business

Picnic at the Pavilion Celebrates LOU Reopening

Lafayette County

Group honors 1893 Lafayette County lynching victim

Lafayette County

Sunday storms bring tree damage, power outages; tornado not confirmed

Lafayette County

Highway 7 Coalition sends letter to Governor Reeves, state legislators asking for financial support

Business

Labor Shortage Prompts Job Fair at OHS

Crime

Dollar General employee arrested for stealing from store

Lafayette County

Oxford hires director for Animal Resource Center; County not partnering with city, for now

Education

Regents School of Oxford announces new campus location

Lafayette County

Traffic Alert: Signals out on Highway 6

Business

Heartland Forward grant program opens to local residents

Lafayette County

Eggs and Issues 2021: Local state leaders provide update on Lafayette County’s infrastructure projects

Events

Oxford Film Festival announces leadership for 2022