May 17, 2021

Oxford High School senior Emma Teng was named a 2021 US Presidential Scholar. (Courtesy Oxford School District)

Oxford High School’s Teng named 2021 US Presidential Scholar

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:57 am Monday, May 17, 2021

Oxford High School is home to one of two Mississippi high school seniors named a 2021 U.S .Presidential Scholar.

Oxford’s Emma Teng was among the list of 161 students across the country recognized last week by U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona as the 57th Class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. Matthew Landon Yin from Madison Central High School is the other Mississippi student to earn the honor.

The distinction honors seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

“Emma is one of the most intellectually curious and engaged students I’ve ever taught,” said Sommer Husbands, Teng’s AP English Teacher. “Even as a virtual learner this year, Emma never missed a class or an assignment. It has been a privilege to teach a student with Emma’s dedication and passion for learning.”

Of the 3.6 million students expected to graduate from high school this year, more than 6,000 candidates qualified for the 2021 awards determined by outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or through nominations made by Chief State School Officers or partner recognition organizations and the National YoungArts Foundation’s national YoungArts program.

One male and one female student selected to represent each state as a U.S .Presidential Scholar, as directed by an executive order from the President of the United States.

“Mississippi’s Presidential Scholars have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to academics, leadership and community service during an extraordinary time,” said Dr. Carey Wright, Mississippi state Superintendent of Education. “Their achievement shows how Mississippi’s public schools can help students reach their highest dreams.”

The 2021 US Presidential Scholars will be honored this summer.

