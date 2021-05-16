expand
Ad Spot

May 16, 2021

Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonalez slides into home during their game against Vanderbilt at Oxford-University Stadium on Sunday, May 16, 2021. The Rebels won 13-10. (Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics)

No. 18 Ole Miss uses 10-run inning to take series over No. 2 Vanderbilt

By Jake Thompson

Published 6:16 pm Sunday, May 16, 2021

With hosting chances still up in the air, No. 18 Ole Miss needed to bolster their resume and winning the series against No. 2 Vanderbilt would do just that.

In Sunday’s rubber match, the Rebels used a 10-run third inning to defeat the Commodores 13-10 and get a crucial Southeastern Conference series win at Oxford-University Stadium.

Coming off Saturday’s loss where Jack Leiter held the Rebel bats to two hits, those same bats exploded for 12 hits and four home runs in the series finale.

After Vanderbilt got on the scoreboard first with two runs batted by first baseman Dominic Keegan with a double in the top of the third inning, the Rebels (36-15, 16-11 SEC) had their first 10-run inning since April 26, 2018 against LSU.

A three-run home run by Ole Miss first baseman Cael Baker and a two-run home run by shortstop Jacob Gonzalez highlighted the scoring. Gonzalez hit his second home run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, a solo shot to right field.

Catcher Hayden Dunhurst, third baseman Justin Bench, Baker and Gonzalez all had at least two RBIs in the game.

“We do all the things that you want an offense to do, besides maybe steal bases and depending on who you are, maybe bunt,” said Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco. “Besides those two things, this offense has really been elite all year. I think that’s really where it comes from. Where our guys can really stress pitchers.”

Sophomore pitcher Jackson Kimbrell had possibly his strongest outing of the season on Sunday. Coming in after Austin Miller gave up a grand slam, a single and a walk without recording an our, Kimbrell worked 3.2 innings and gave up only two run off three hits while striking out three walking another Commodore batter.

Kimbrell earned the win to improve to 5-0 on the season.

“My past couple outings having been great, whatsoever,” Kimbrell said. “We’ve just been working on some feel stuff and getting back to my mechanics. Having my fastball and change up work for me today was really big for me. Help me get a lot of key outs.”

Drew McDaniel got the start and gave up six runs off seven hits, striking out five and walking another.

Ole Miss turns its attention to the final week of the regular season before shifting to the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. later this month. The Rebels host UT Martin on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT for their final home game of the regular season then travel to Athens, Ga. to take on Georgia in the final SEC series of the regular season.

More News

No. 18 Ole Miss uses 10-run inning to take series over No. 2 Vanderbilt

Leiter dominant as No. 2 Vanderbilt evens series with No. 18 Ole Miss

Loper’s walk-off sends Lafayette to the Class 5A North Half series

Nikhayz outduels Rocker as No. 18 Ole Miss defeats No. 2 Vanderbilt in series opener

News

Looking Ahead: Thank you, LOU Community

Crime

Oxford man charged in hit-and-run incident

Business

CDC Says No More Masks for the Fully-Vaxxed; LOU Leaders Cautiously Optimistic About Return to Business as Usual

News

CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you can ditch masks indoors

Business

Portion of East Jackson Avenue to close for three months as Streetscape project begins

Crime

Caledonia man charged with kidnapping after two-hour standoff

Crime

Suspects in Abbeville Mini Mart break-in still at-large

Business

New bed and breakfast coming to Oxford

Education

Lafayette County School District hosting retirement reception for Dr. Adam Pugh

Business

Picnic at the Pavilion Celebrates LOU Reopening

Lafayette County

Group honors 1893 Lafayette County lynching victim

Lafayette County

Sunday storms bring tree damage, power outages; tornado not confirmed

Lafayette County

Highway 7 Coalition sends letter to Governor Reeves, state legislators asking for financial support

Business

Labor Shortage Prompts Job Fair at OHS

Crime

Dollar General employee arrested for stealing from store

Lafayette County

Oxford hires director for Animal Resource Center; County not partnering with city, for now

Education

Regents School of Oxford announces new campus location

Lafayette County

Traffic Alert: Signals out on Highway 6

Business

Heartland Forward grant program opens to local residents

Lafayette County

Eggs and Issues 2021: Local state leaders provide update on Lafayette County’s infrastructure projects

Events

Oxford Film Festival announces leadership for 2022

Crime

Oxford man facing domestic violence charge

Crime

Batesville man arrested on child neglect charge

Education

Lafayette High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021