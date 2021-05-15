expand
Ad Spot

May 15, 2021

Loper’s walk-off sends Lafayette to the Class 5A North Half series

By Jacob Palmer

Published 8:19 am Saturday, May 15, 2021

Lafayette entered Friday with a chance to advance to the north half championship for a second straight season but needed late-game heroics to win after letting their early lead slip late in the game.

The Commodores defeated the Ridgeland Titans 3-2 to advance to the north half championship with a walk-off single from Blake Loper.

Lafayette scored in the first inning when Loper hit a single to center field to score Tyrus Williams. This score would hold until the top of the fifth inning when Ridgeland would score after three bunt singles and defensive miscues by the Commodores.

The Titans would take the lead in the top of the sixth inning after a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to make the score 2-1.  With two outs and a runner on third, the Commodores tied it up with a Triple by Carter Newman that got past the diving center fielder in the bottom of the sixth.

The Commodores would load the bases in the bottom of the seventh after an error, hit by pitch, and a single to set the table Loper, who hit a line drive back up the middle to walk it off for the Commodores.

“Blake Loper was the offensive story tonight,” said Lafayette head coach John Walker. “He was the story on the mound (Thursday) night in Ridgeland, and he is the story tonight, too. He has had a great series.”

Wilson Varner was the starting pitcher for the Commodores and threw a complete game. The ICC commit gave up two runs, two of them earned on nine hits in seven innings pitched. He did not walk a single batter and had six strikeouts on the night.

“To win a game, especially a playoff game when you do not play your best, you can use this as a program and team to build on,” Walker said. “When it’s late in the game, and you know you did not play well, you can find a way to win. We are a tough group and we had our backs against the wall twice tonight and we battled out of it. Carter Newman had a great hit that got past the center
fielder, and we put pressure on their defense in the seventh, and Blake walked it off.”

The Commodores turned three double plays on the night and had nine hits on the night. Varner, Taylor Tarver, Everett Thompson, and Cooper Mitze each had a hit for the Commodores, while Newman and Loper had multiple hits.

Lafayette will return to action next week for the North Half Championship against Saltillo or Center Hill. The Saltillo and Center Hill series is tied heading into Saturday’s deciding Game 3. Lafayette will have a home-field advantage for the North Half championship series when it begins on Thursday.

More News

Loper’s walk-off sends Lafayette to the Class 5A North Half series

Nikhayz outduels Rocker as No. 18 Ole Miss defeats No. 2 Vanderbilt in series opener

Water Valley hires new boys basketball and softball head coaches

Looking Ahead: Thank you, LOU Community

News

Looking Ahead: Thank you, LOU Community

Crime

Oxford man charged in hit-and-run incident

Business

CDC Says No More Masks for the Fully-Vaxxed; LOU Leaders Cautiously Optimistic About Return to Business as Usual

News

CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you can ditch masks indoors

Business

Portion of East Jackson Avenue to close for three months as Streetscape project begins

Crime

Caledonia man charged with kidnapping after two-hour standoff

Crime

Suspects in Abbeville Mini Mart break-in still at-large

Business

New bed and breakfast coming to Oxford

Education

Lafayette County School District hosting retirement reception for Dr. Adam Pugh

Business

Picnic at the Pavilion Celebrates LOU Reopening

Lafayette County

Group honors 1893 Lafayette County lynching victim

Lafayette County

Sunday storms bring tree damage, power outages; tornado not confirmed

Lafayette County

Highway 7 Coalition sends letter to Governor Reeves, state legislators asking for financial support

Business

Labor Shortage Prompts Job Fair at OHS

Crime

Dollar General employee arrested for stealing from store

Lafayette County

Oxford hires director for Animal Resource Center; County not partnering with city, for now

Education

Regents School of Oxford announces new campus location

Lafayette County

Traffic Alert: Signals out on Highway 6

Business

Heartland Forward grant program opens to local residents

Lafayette County

Eggs and Issues 2021: Local state leaders provide update on Lafayette County’s infrastructure projects

Events

Oxford Film Festival announces leadership for 2022

Crime

Oxford man facing domestic violence charge

Crime

Batesville man arrested on child neglect charge

Education

Lafayette High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021