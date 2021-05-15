expand
Ad Spot

May 16, 2021

Ole Miss second baseman Peyton Chatagnier stands between second and third base during their game against Vanderbilt at Oxford-University Stadium on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics)

Leiter dominant as No. 2 Vanderbilt evens series with No. 18 Ole Miss

By Jake Thompson

Published 7:52 pm Saturday, May 15, 2021

Jack Leiter returned to the mound after a week off and was nearly un-hittable.

No. 18 Ole Miss managed only two hits off Leiter as No. 2 Vanderbilt evened the weekend series with their 13-2 win at Oxford-University Stadium on Saturday.

The sophomore right-hander returned to formworked six innings, giving up a run off two hits while striking out 13 Rebel batters and walking three more. The Rebels (35-15, 15-11 Southeastern Conference) got the leadoff runner on base in the first two innings but could not take advantage as Leiter settled in.

Trailing 7-0 at the time, the Rebels managed to get Leiter in trouble for the first time all game after he loaded the bases with zero outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Leiter responded by getting three strikeouts and a pop-up to limit the Rebels to only a run.

Jacob Gonzalez scored the Rebels lone run of the sixth inning when a ball got past Vanderbilt catcher CJ Rodriguez after a strike three was called on TJ McCants to extend the inning.

“Our guys just couldn’t pick up the breaking ball today,” said Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco. “I thought early on we just chased breaking balls in the dirt and just couldn’t pick up the spin. Too many feeble at-bats. Too many weak at-bats early on. Those power guys, once they find their rhythm it’s tough to stop their momentum, but I thought early on we just didn’t have enough quality at-bats.”

Similar to what the Rebels did to Kumar Rocker in Friday’s series opener, Vanderbilt did to the entire Ole Miss pitching staff on Saturday. The Commodores (36-11, 17-8) hit seven home runs off 12 hits by six different players. Right fielder Isaiah Thomas hit two, giving him three home runs on the weekend.

Derek Diamond got the start on Saturday and gave up six runs off five hits while striking out seven and walking fore more Commodore batters.

“The ball was obviously really carrying today,” Bianco said. “Not a ton of wind, but warm and enough wind where it seemed every ball they barreled up got up in the air and got out of here. Not taking anything away from them, we just couldn’t do that.”

Making his SEC debut, junior right-hander Brandon Johnson worked two innings of relief for the Rebels, giving up two runs off three hits and struck out two.

With the NCAA announcing Oxford as one of the 20 predetermined Regional sites for next month’s NCAA Tournament, which will be whittled down to 16 on May 30, the Rebels go into Sunday’s rubber match with a lot on the line beyond picking up just their fourth SEC series win of the season.

Ole Miss and Vanderbilt will conclude the series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

More News

Leiter dominant as No. 2 Vanderbilt evens series with No. 18 Ole Miss

Loper’s walk-off sends Lafayette to the Class 5A North Half series

Nikhayz outduels Rocker as No. 18 Ole Miss defeats No. 2 Vanderbilt in series opener

Water Valley hires new boys basketball and softball head coaches

News

Looking Ahead: Thank you, LOU Community

Crime

Oxford man charged in hit-and-run incident

Business

CDC Says No More Masks for the Fully-Vaxxed; LOU Leaders Cautiously Optimistic About Return to Business as Usual

News

CDC: If you’re fully vaccinated, you can ditch masks indoors

Business

Portion of East Jackson Avenue to close for three months as Streetscape project begins

Crime

Caledonia man charged with kidnapping after two-hour standoff

Crime

Suspects in Abbeville Mini Mart break-in still at-large

Business

New bed and breakfast coming to Oxford

Education

Lafayette County School District hosting retirement reception for Dr. Adam Pugh

Business

Picnic at the Pavilion Celebrates LOU Reopening

Lafayette County

Group honors 1893 Lafayette County lynching victim

Lafayette County

Sunday storms bring tree damage, power outages; tornado not confirmed

Lafayette County

Highway 7 Coalition sends letter to Governor Reeves, state legislators asking for financial support

Business

Labor Shortage Prompts Job Fair at OHS

Crime

Dollar General employee arrested for stealing from store

Lafayette County

Oxford hires director for Animal Resource Center; County not partnering with city, for now

Education

Regents School of Oxford announces new campus location

Lafayette County

Traffic Alert: Signals out on Highway 6

Business

Heartland Forward grant program opens to local residents

Lafayette County

Eggs and Issues 2021: Local state leaders provide update on Lafayette County’s infrastructure projects

Events

Oxford Film Festival announces leadership for 2022

Crime

Oxford man facing domestic violence charge

Crime

Batesville man arrested on child neglect charge

Education

Lafayette High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021