May 14, 2021

Looking Ahead: Thank you, LOU Community

By Anna Guizerix

Published 11:18 am Friday, May 14, 2021

I am thankful for the Oxford Eagle.  

When I first joined the staff as a secondary news reporter, they looked beyond the 22-year-old kid I was, and took a chance on me. Now, almost four years later, it hit me: The Eagle, and Oxford, has punctuated the most meaningful moments of my life.   

From getting engaged, to getting married, to welcoming my first child, the Eagle family has been there cheering me on every step of the way.  

When I say I have a passion for local news, I don’t say that lightly. I say that, because I have seen first-hand the community that invests hours of their time each week to provide the LOU with the best newspapers they can.  

It’s not always easy. In the last four years, the EAGLE has seen staff changes, office moves, a decrease in publication days, deadline changes… the list goes on and on. Still, a dedicated few uphold their commitment to the truth and quality journalism.  

The EAGLE means so much to me, because the people behind it care so deeply for their work.  

As I leave the EAGLE, and my husband Chris and I move with our daughter to Vicksburg, it is bittersweet. 

The last year has made abundantly clear the importance of living close to family. Vicksburg, my husband’s hometown, affords us that opportunity. Working for the Vicksburg Post is a chance to continue yet another award-winning tradition in community news.  

Oxford is home to some of the best, most generous people I’ve ever met, and I am going to miss this town dearly. Oxford has been my home for a total of eight years, but for now, the River City is calling.  

Thank you, LOU Community. And thank you, Oxford Eagle. 

