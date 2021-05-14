expand
May 14, 2021

Leland Newton Dye, Sr.

By Staff Report

Published 9:52 am Friday, May 14, 2021

Leland Newton Dye, Sr., 85 of Southaven, Mississippi passed away May 8, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 3, 1935 in Love, Mississippi to Tommie R. and Mary Cleveland Dye. Mr. Dye served in the Mississippi National Guard. He retired from ICG Railroad after 44 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, traveling to his 2nd home in Florida, and cheering on the Ole Miss Rebels. But most of all he loved being with his family. He leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Martha Houston Dye, two daughters, Laura Dye Hadaway (Tim) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Lisa Dye Roth (Todd) of Oxford, Mississippi, and one son Leland Newton Dye II of Hernando, Mississippi. Grandchildren Timothy Hadaway, Tyler Hadaway, Hunter Roth, Houston Roth, Hays Roth, Leland Newton Dye III (Trace) and Addison Dye. One sister, Wilma Woody and one brother Clifton Dye (Betty Lou). He was proceeded in death by both parents, two brothers, Richard Dye and Tom Dye.  

In Lieu of flowers please send donations to American Cancer Society or St Jude.

