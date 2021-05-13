expand
May 13, 2021

Lafayette’s Katelin Johnson, center, signed with Holmes Community College. Johnson held a signing ceremony inside the Lafayette High School gym on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

Lafayette soccer’s Katelin Johnson signs with Holmes Community College

By Jake Thompson

Published 10:11 am Thursday, May 13, 2021

Another member of the Lafayette girls soccer team will continue her career at the next level.

Katelin Johnson signed with Holmes Community College and celebrated it with a signing ceremony inside the Lafayette High School gym on Thursday.

A three-time state champion, Johnson was instrumental in helping the  Commodores secure a tight grip on Class 5A girls soccer over the last three seasons.

During her senior season, Johnson finished tied with Caroline Perkins as the team’s third best scorers with 11 goals.

“I think she brought an element to our outside of the field that we hadn’t really seen in a while,” said Lafayette head coach Melinda Scruggs. “Her fitness brought a ton to our game and just being able to get up and down the line. Tons of assists, being able to put the ball across the field. But I think her drive is just the main thing that’s kept her to keep going and wanting to be the best.”

Johnson had options, including opportunities to play at bigger schools, but she ultimately decided to continue her career in Goodman as a member of Holmes’ program.

With the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, scholarships were affected at nearly every school and Johnson decided to stay closer to home and grow her game.

“They’re very talented and (Holmes assistant head coach) Wesley Noble, I just know he’s going to help me keep growing and keep moving on,” Johnson said. “I definitely see me doing big things there.”

Johnson has a goal of continue her collegiate career at a four-year school once her time at Holmes is up in two years.

