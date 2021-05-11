expand
Ad Spot

May 12, 2021

Picnic at the Pavilion Celebrates LOU Reopening

By Carrie Stambaugh

Published 12:24 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

To celebrate the reopening of the LOU community, the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Picnic on the Pavilion this Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.  

The event at the Old Armory Pavilion, at the corner of Bramlett Boulevard and University Avenue is a celebration of the reopening of businesses after a year of pandemic closures. It will feature food from local restaurants, live music from local band Rocket 88 along with games, children’s activities and door prizes. 

A special VIP hour will take place from 5 to 6 p.m., where the $15 admission charge gets attendees a chance to judge the Chamber Taco Challenge and free margaritas. The tacos will be served by local Chamber restaurants who will all put an individual spin on their creations. VIP attendees will “judge” and vote for the Taco Champion 

The Chamber Picnic at the Pavilion will open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. with free admission, and the opportunity for attendees to purchase food and drinks a la cart from local businesses. At 6:30 p.m., a community ribbon cutting event will be held to celebrate the reopening of the wider LOU community after a year of shutdowns and capacity restrictions.  

We are so excited to finally have the opportunity to host an event that is open to the public that celebrates our community. Not only the reopening of our community but getting everything, we’ve been through for the last year behind us and moving forward for positive growth in our businesses,” said Chamber Senior Vice President Pam Swain.  

She encouraged businesses to show their pride and attend the event wearing their swag.  

“For businesses, we want this to be an opportunity for them to promote themselves – that is what we want to happen,” she added.  

Swain said she hopes local residents will come out to join the fun and bring their families. There will be a number of games and activities including corn hole, Jenga, bubbles and sidewalk chalk. She also encouraged attendees to bring their lawn chairs and blankets. Local high school spirit squads will be on hand along with other to-be-announced special guests along with local public officials from the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors and The City of Oxford.  

Rocket 88, which plays a mix of roots, rock and hill country blues, juke joint and gospel music will perform throughout the evening.  

The Chamber is continuing to look for businesses to participate in the event. The presenting sponsor is Red Med Urgent Care of Oxford. Clinical Director Jamie Fortner said the business is excited to be a part of the event.  

After many months of isolation during a global pandemic, the opportunity to connect with our community again is a dream come true,” she said. We have been fortunate enough to have a long-standing relationship with The Oxford Chamber of Commerce, and we look forward to becoming more involved in the community outreach in the near future. We appreciate this opportunity to connect more with the locals of Oxford.”  

For more information contact Pam Swain at 662.234.4651 or by email at info@oxfordms.com

More News

OUR VIEW: Confederate Heritage Month a relic of the past

Shakira Austin named a Gillom Trophy finalist

Devontae Shuler named a finalist for Howell Trophy

Elijah Moore named a finalist for Conerly Trophy

Education

Lafayette County School District hosting retirement reception for Dr. Adam Pugh

Business

Picnic at the Pavilion Celebrates LOU Reopening

Lafayette County

Group honors 1893 Lafayette County lynching victim

Lafayette County

Sunday storms bring tree damage, power outages; tornado not confirmed

Lafayette County

Highway 7 Coalition sends letter to Governor Reeves, state legislators asking for financial support

Business

Labor Shortage Prompts Job Fair at OHS

Crime

Dollar General employee arrested for stealing from store

Lafayette County

Oxford hires director for Animal Resource Center; County not partnering with city, for now

Education

Regents School of Oxford announces new campus location

Lafayette County

Traffic Alert: Signals out on Highway 6

Business

Heartland Forward grant program opens to local residents

Lafayette County

Eggs and Issues 2021: Local state leaders provide update on Lafayette County’s infrastructure projects

Events

Oxford Film Festival announces leadership for 2022

Crime

Oxford man facing domestic violence charge

Crime

Batesville man arrested on child neglect charge

Education

Lafayette High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021

Business

Oxford Newsmedia Office moves to West Oxford Loop

Business

Eggs and Issues 2021: Rep. Brady Williamson defends tourism tax stance

Elections

Absentee voting for Oxford’s municipal elections now open

Education

Need-To-Know: Ole Miss Commencement 2021 

Crime

Oxford man arrested for attempted break-in at Lafayette County Courthouse

Crime

Oxford man arrested for credit card fraud

Education

Lafayette Students win in 2021 Mississippi History Day State Contest

Education

Oxford School District to hold public retirement reception for Brian Harvey