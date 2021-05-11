expand
May 12, 2021

Martha Ellen “Marty” Oliphant Nichols

By Staff Report

Published 12:39 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Martha Ellen “Marty” Oliphant Nichols, 84, died peacefully Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital East surrounded by her daughters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Daisye Oliphant, four brothers, Lloyd Gardner Oliphant, William Melvin Oliphant, Derald Wayne Oliphant and James Buford Oliphant and one sister, Helen Sue Cisneros. She is survived by her daughters, Missy Nichols Rainer (Jim) and Michele Nichols Dennis (Reed); she was MoMo to her five grandsons, Preston Dennis, Jimbo Rainer (Faye), Alex Rainer (Grace), Peter Rainer and Wil Rainer; two granddaughters, Ellen Dennis and Daisye Rainer; three great-grandchildren, Ruthie Rainer, James Rainer and William Rainer. 

Marty is also survived by her three sisters, Sybil Cook, Nell Cockrell and Kay Tutor (Dillard), and many nieces and nephews whom she loved. 

Marty was a retired teacher and guidance counselor with Memphis City Schools and DeSoto County Schools. She was a member of Christ Church Memphis, where she served in the Care Ministry. Marty will be remembered for her beautiful smile and laughter, her warm heart, her love for her family and friends and her strong faith in the Lord. 

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, May 12 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Memphis, 4488 Poplar Avenue. Memorials may be made to the Care Ministry at Christ Church Memphis, Alzheimer’s Association or charity of choice. 

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Browning Cemetery in Oxford, Mississippi.

