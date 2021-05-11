expand
May 12, 2021

Dr. Adam Pugh will retire as Lafayette County School District’s superintendent at the end of the current school year. Pugh has served nearly 20 years within the school district. (Lafayette County School District)

Lafayette County School District hosting retirement reception for Dr. Adam Pugh

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:47 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

The Lafayette County School District is hosting a retirement reception for outgoing school superintendent Dr. Adam Pugh this week.

The reception will take place on Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Lafayette High School Commons area. The public is invited to attend.

Last month, Pugh announced he will retire at the end of the current school year, effective July 1.

Pugh started with LCSD in 2001 and worked in the district in different capacities for more than 20 years. He spent 31 years in the education profession overall, including a couple years with the Pontotoc School District before returning to LCSD.

Over the last four years, Pugh helped lead the school district to its first ‘A’ rating in 2017 and maintained it through 2021.

“I never realized I could enjoy a place as much as I do Lafayette,” Pugh told the EAGLE last month. “(The rating) is something that when I came back, I began talking with our teachers and staff about achieving that A rating. When we got it, I was so proud for everybody in our district and everybody involved with Lafayette County schools. I was just proud to be a part of that. We’re one of the best districts in the state. I’m biased, I think we are the best district in the state. Our people make it the best. Our students make it the best.”

The Lafayette County School Board of Trustees have begun the process of selecting Pugh’s successor. They voted to work with the Mississippi School Board Association during this month’s regular board meeting to help with search process. Starting on May 11 and running through May 25 LCSD stakeholders — teachers, administrators, support staff, parents, community and business members — can participate in an online anonymous survey provided by the MBSA by going to the school district’s official website at gocommodores.org.

On May 25, there will be three virtual meetings hosted by MBSA for various stakeholder groups, starting at 1 p.m. for district administrators. At 4 p.m. a meeting will be held for teachers and another meeting at 6 p.m. for parents, community and business members. A zoom link to the meetings will be posted on the school district’s website prior to May 25.

