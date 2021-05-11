expand
May 12, 2021

Ole Miss pitcher Gunnar Hoglund during their game against South Carolina at Oxford-University Stadium on Friday, April 30, 2021. (Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics)

Gunnar Hoglund to have season-ending surgery for UCL tear

By Jake Thompson

Published 1:27 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Ole Miss will be without one of its top pitchers for the rest of the season.

The school announced on Tuesday that Gunnar Hoglund will undergo surgery for a UCL tear in his throwing arm. The injury is a blow to the Rebels’ starting rotation, which Hoglund was the Friday starter.

Hoglund came out of last Friday’s game at Texas A&M after 18 pitches in the first inning of the Rebels 9-8 loss. Following the game, head coach Mike Bianco said during the post game press conference that Hoglund was feeling tightness in his forearm during the pre-game bullpen and then into the first inning.

Bianco took Hoglund out as a precaution, and replaced him with former Sunday starter Derek Diamond.

The Junior out of Hudson, Fla. will undergo Tommy John surgery next Tuesday. Dr. James Andrews will perform the procedure.

Hoglund was leading the nation in strikeouts with 96 on the season and part of a dominant pairing with Nikhazy as one of the Southeastern Conference’s top pitching duos.

Beyond affecting the rest of the Rebels season, Hoglund’s injury potentially harms his chances in next month’s MLB Draft, where he had been projected as a top-10 pick and as high as the 8th overall pick in some mock drafts.

No. 18 Ole Miss (34-14, 14-10 SEC) returns to Oxford-University Stadium this week with a game against Little Rock on Wednesday then hosting No. 2 Vanderbilt for the final home weekend series of the regular season, starting Friday.

