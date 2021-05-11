expand
Ad Spot

May 12, 2021

Elijah Moore named a finalist for Conerly Trophy

By Jake Thompson

Published 2:18 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Elijah Moore could pick up one more accolade for his accomplishments at Ole Miss before transitioning to the NFL this fall.

The former Rebel receiver was named a finalist for the 2021 C Spire Conerly Trophy, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced on Monday.

The Conerly Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi. Moore is one of eight nominees for this year’s honor. Belhaven running back Brad Foley, Jackson State wide receiver Daylen Baldwin, Millsaps defensive back Christian Roberts, Mississippi College running back Cole Fagan, Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi Valley State defensive end-linebacker Jerry Garner and Southern Mississippi offensive lineman Arvin Fletcher were the other finalists announced.

Moore caught 86 passes for 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns during his last season as a Rebel. He led the country in receiving yards per game with 149.1, receptions per game with 10.8 and finished 18th nationally with eight receiving touchdowns and 12th nationally in all-purpose yards with 158.3 per game.

Despite forgoing the final two games of the 2020 season, including the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Moore ranks third in the Ole Miss single season record book with 1,193 receiving yards, putting him 127 yards shy of breaking former Rebel A.J. Brown’s record 1,320 yards in 2018. Moore also finished 13 receptions shy Laquon Treadwell’s career mark of 202 receptions despite having 10 or more catches in seven of his eight games in 2020.

The Conerly Trophy will be awarded during a virtual program on May 24 at noon, along with the winners of the C Spire Ferris Trophy (baseball), C Spire Howell Trophy (men’s basketball) and the C Spire Gillom Trophy (women’s basketball).

All of the award presentations will be streamed live on the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame’s website at msfame.com.

More News

OUR VIEW: Confederate Heritage Month a relic of the past

Shakira Austin named a Gillom Trophy finalist

Devontae Shuler named a finalist for Howell Trophy

Elijah Moore named a finalist for Conerly Trophy

Education

Lafayette County School District hosting retirement reception for Dr. Adam Pugh

Business

Picnic at the Pavilion Celebrates LOU Reopening

Lafayette County

Group honors 1893 Lafayette County lynching victim

Lafayette County

Sunday storms bring tree damage, power outages; tornado not confirmed

Lafayette County

Highway 7 Coalition sends letter to Governor Reeves, state legislators asking for financial support

Business

Labor Shortage Prompts Job Fair at OHS

Crime

Dollar General employee arrested for stealing from store

Lafayette County

Oxford hires director for Animal Resource Center; County not partnering with city, for now

Education

Regents School of Oxford announces new campus location

Lafayette County

Traffic Alert: Signals out on Highway 6

Business

Heartland Forward grant program opens to local residents

Lafayette County

Eggs and Issues 2021: Local state leaders provide update on Lafayette County’s infrastructure projects

Events

Oxford Film Festival announces leadership for 2022

Crime

Oxford man facing domestic violence charge

Crime

Batesville man arrested on child neglect charge

Education

Lafayette High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021

Business

Oxford Newsmedia Office moves to West Oxford Loop

Business

Eggs and Issues 2021: Rep. Brady Williamson defends tourism tax stance

Elections

Absentee voting for Oxford’s municipal elections now open

Education

Need-To-Know: Ole Miss Commencement 2021 

Crime

Oxford man arrested for attempted break-in at Lafayette County Courthouse

Crime

Oxford man arrested for credit card fraud

Education

Lafayette Students win in 2021 Mississippi History Day State Contest

Education

Oxford School District to hold public retirement reception for Brian Harvey