expand
Ad Spot

May 12, 2021

Ole Miss guard Devontae Shuler attempts a shot against LSU at the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. on March 12th, 2021. On Monday, Shuler was named a finalist for the C Spire Howell Trophy. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Devontae Shuler named a finalist for Howell Trophy

By Jake Thompson

Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Devontae Shuler is one of three players vying for the title of best men’s basketball player in Mississippi.

The former Ole Miss guard was named a finalist for the C Spire Howell Trophy, the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announced on Monday. Jackson State guard Tristan Jarrett and Mississippi State guard D.J. Stewart, Jr. are the other two finalists.

The Howell Trophy is awarded to the top men’s college basketball player in the state. It, along with the Gillom Trophy (women’s basketball) will be announced during a virtual program on May 24 at noon.

In his final year as a Rebel, Shuler had his best season. He led the team in scoring with 15.3 points per game and assists with 3.3 per game. The assist mark, along with his average of 1.6 steals per game ranked seventh best in the Southeastern Conference. Shuler ranked ninth in the SEC with 15.6 points per game during conference play.

Throughout the 2020-21 season, Shuler recorded eight 20-point games, including a 26-point game against Auburn on Feb. 6.

Over 124 career games, which included 99 starts, Shuler finished third in program history with 180 steals, eighth in three-point shots made (178), 10th in career assists (329) and 20th in career points (1,319).

On May 3, Shuler officially declared for this year’s NBA Draft and signing with an agent, which will make him ineligible to return to Ole Miss if he had decided to not officially enter the NBA Draft.

“I want to thank the entire coaching staff and my family for pushing me everyday and helping me be the person I am today,” Shuler said in his announcement. “This has been an amazing 4 years at Ole Miss and enjoyed the accomplishments we shared together on this journey. Thanks for the love and support from my friends and fans.”

If Shuler wins this year’s award, he will be the sixth Ole Miss player to win the Howell Trophy in the last nine seasons. The virtual program will be streamed on the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame’s website at msfame.com.

More News

OUR VIEW: Confederate Heritage Month a relic of the past

Shakira Austin named a Gillom Trophy finalist

Devontae Shuler named a finalist for Howell Trophy

Elijah Moore named a finalist for Conerly Trophy

Education

Lafayette County School District hosting retirement reception for Dr. Adam Pugh

Business

Picnic at the Pavilion Celebrates LOU Reopening

Lafayette County

Group honors 1893 Lafayette County lynching victim

Lafayette County

Sunday storms bring tree damage, power outages; tornado not confirmed

Lafayette County

Highway 7 Coalition sends letter to Governor Reeves, state legislators asking for financial support

Business

Labor Shortage Prompts Job Fair at OHS

Crime

Dollar General employee arrested for stealing from store

Lafayette County

Oxford hires director for Animal Resource Center; County not partnering with city, for now

Education

Regents School of Oxford announces new campus location

Lafayette County

Traffic Alert: Signals out on Highway 6

Business

Heartland Forward grant program opens to local residents

Lafayette County

Eggs and Issues 2021: Local state leaders provide update on Lafayette County’s infrastructure projects

Events

Oxford Film Festival announces leadership for 2022

Crime

Oxford man facing domestic violence charge

Crime

Batesville man arrested on child neglect charge

Education

Lafayette High School announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian for Class of 2021

Business

Oxford Newsmedia Office moves to West Oxford Loop

Business

Eggs and Issues 2021: Rep. Brady Williamson defends tourism tax stance

Elections

Absentee voting for Oxford’s municipal elections now open

Education

Need-To-Know: Ole Miss Commencement 2021 

Crime

Oxford man arrested for attempted break-in at Lafayette County Courthouse

Crime

Oxford man arrested for credit card fraud

Education

Lafayette Students win in 2021 Mississippi History Day State Contest

Education

Oxford School District to hold public retirement reception for Brian Harvey