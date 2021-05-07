Labor Shortage Prompts Job Fair at OHS

The labor shortage affecting businesses around the country has not spared the LOU community, as officials report a visible labor shortage in a range of industries from restaurants to construction.

In an effort to address the needs of local businesses to hire, the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Foundation, along with the Oxford School District’s College and Career Readiness Department are hosting a job fair. The event will be held May 13 at the Oxford High School, 101 Charger Loop, from 5 to 7 p.m. A job fair for high school students will take place prior to the public event. More than 40 businesses from the hospitality, construction, restaurant and various other service industries will be present looking to hire for open positions.

Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Foundation President and CEO Jon Maynard said the labor shortage is hitting local businesses try to rebound from the pandemic extremely hard.

“It is putting a strain on everybody,” he said, noting the shortage is most visible in local eateries. “You go into just about any restaurant these days and you have a difficult time with long waits, fewer people working.”

Maynard said he did not want to speculate what is keeping workers from returning to work. He said the Chamber and EDF were engaging with its partners and allies across the community, state and nation to examine and address the issue.

“Things are just not where they should be. We need to get people back to work,” he said.

Sponsorships for the job fair are still being accepted. For more information contact the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce at 662.234.4651 or visit them online at oxfordms.com.

Businesses seeking employees, which are slated to attend the Job Fair include: Olin Winchester, Proud Larry Inc, Chicory Market, Jinsei Sushi, Joysticks Gamers Lounge, Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, Samuels Construction LLC, Brunner Heating and Air LLC, Lafayette County Fire Department, Servpro of, Oxford/Batesville/Clarksdale, El Charro Cocina & Cantina, BEST Crowd Management, Boure Restaurant, Volta Taverna, Ole Miss Dining & Catering, Oby’s, MS Title Group, LLC, North Mississippi Regional Center, Premier Lanes Entertainment Center, Malco Theatres, FBC-Oxford Preschool Ministry, McDonald’s, Ole Miss Landscape Services, Oxford Park Commission, MaxxSouth Broadband, City Grocery Restaurant Group, Home2 Suites Oxford, Charter Road Hospitality, Safe and Sound Home Care, Chick-fil-A West Jackson Avenue, Rainbow Cleaners, ravine, SuperTalk MS Media, , MasterCuts, LLC, Elite Physical Therapy, Newk’s Eatery, Papa South, Papa Johns, Lehman Roberts Co., City of Oxford/Oxford Conference Center, Southern Roots Landscape Services, Krystal.